Pakistan Suspends Geo News Broadcast For 15 Days Over 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's PEMRA suspended Geo News' licence for 15 days.

Channel accused of airing content hurting religious sentiments.

Regulator launched inquiry, referred matter to its Council.

Action initiated after complaint from Ibtisham Zahir.

Pakistan's electronic media regulator has suspended the television licence and broadcast of Geo News, one of the country's largest news channels, for 15 days over allegations that a programme aired by the channel hurt religious sentiments.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued the suspension order late Saturday night and also initiated further legal proceedings into the matter.

Programme Under Scanner, Regulatory Council To Investigate

According to PEMRA's order, action was taken over scenes aired during Geo News' programme "Safar-e-Ishq", which was broadcast on Friday morning.

The regulator alleged that certain visuals shown during the programme offended religious sentiments, prompting disciplinary action against the channel.

PEMRA has referred the matter to its Regulatory Council for further investigation and legal action under Pakistani law.

The authority has also directed Geo News to conduct an internal inquiry into the incident. The broadcaster has been asked to review the programme, examine the circumstances surrounding its telecast and submit a detailed report.

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Action Followed Complaint

According to reports, the action was initiated following a complaint filed by Ibtisham Zahir, head of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

Zahir is also reported to be a long-time associate of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the founder of the banned militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Pakistan government acted against Geo News after receiving the complaint. Further action will be decided after the Regulatory Council completes its investigation.