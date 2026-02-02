Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BLA Releases Video Of Female 'Fidayeen' Fighter Amid Clashes With Pakistan Forces

BLA Releases Video Of Female ‘Fidayeen’ Fighter Amid Clashes With Pakistan Forces

The Balochistan Liberation Army has released videos of female “fidayeen” fighters involved in clashes with Pakistani forces under Operation Herof Phase II, as violence intensifies in Balochistan.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 09:27 PM (IST)



The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group operating in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, has released images and videos showing female fighters participating in ongoing clashes with Pakistani security forces. According to news agency ANI, the video was released by the BLA’s media wing, Hakkal, and features a female “fidayeen” (self-sacrificing) fighter taking part in what the group calls Operation Herof Phase II on the Gwadar front. The footage shows the woman engaged in combat alongside male fighters. The fighter, identified by the BLA as Fidayee Hawa Baloch, also known by the alias Droshum, is seen delivering what the group described as her “final message.”

Female Militants Spotlighted By BLA

ANI reported that the video was recorded around 12 hours before she was killed during clashes with Pakistani security forces. In a separate announcement, the BLA also introduced another female militant, Asifa Mengal, who is reportedly associated with the group’s Majeed Brigade. According to information released by Hakkal, Mengal was born on October 2, 2002, in Killi Qazi Abad, Noshki, and joined the BLA on her 21st birthday in 2023. She reportedly made her “fidayeen decision” in January 2024. 

Violence Escalates Under Operation Herof

It was further mentioned that Mengal allegedly carried out a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting the headquarters of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in Noshki.  Details of the operation were shared by Hakkal on January 31, 2026. The renewed violence comes amid intensified fighting under Operation Herof Phase II, which the BLA describes as a coordinated offensive across multiple locations in Balochistan. According to reports, nearly 200 people have been killed so far in the ongoing clashes between the militant group and Pakistani forces.

Roots Of Baloch Insurgency Explained

The BLA, formed in the early 2000s, seeks independence for Balochistan, citing political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and alleged human rights abuses by the Pakistani state. The group has carried out guerrilla-style attacks, including bombings, targeted killings, and sabotage of government infrastructure. Amid the escalating violence, there has also been a reported rise in kidnappings, enforced disappearances, and targeted abductions across parts of Balochistan.

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
BLA Pakistan INDIA Pakistan Security Forces The Balochistan Liberation Army Baloch Army Operation Herof Phase II
