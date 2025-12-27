Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Army Says 13 Militants Killed In Balochistan Operations

Pakistan Army Says 13 Militants Killed In Balochistan Operations

In another operation on Wednesday, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and, after an intense exchange of fire, killed eight of them in Kalat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Karachi: Pakistani security forces have killed at least 13 terrorists belonging to outlawed insurgent groups in different intelligence-based operations in the troubled Balochistan province, the ISPR said Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, these terrorists were killed in two operations conducted on December 24 and 25 in the Kohlu and Kalat areas of the province. In two statements, the ISPR said the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the respective areas.

In the IBO in Kohlu on Thursday, the ISPR said it killed five terrorists after a heavy exchange of fire with them.

In another operation on Wednesday, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and, after an intense exchange of fire, killed eight of them in Kalat.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terror activities in the area,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, 12 terrorists were killed in Kalat by security forces.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balochistan Pakistan Army Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
Celebrities
'Silence Won’t Save You': Kajal Aggarwal Urges Hindus To Speak Up Amid Unrest In Bangladesh
'Silence Won’t Save You': Kajal Aggarwal Urges Hindus To Speak Up Amid Unrest In Bangladesh
Business
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Bihar News: Bihar Rohtas Ropeway Collapses Before Trial, RJD Attacks Nitish-BJP Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget