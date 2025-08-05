‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that foreign mercenaries from several countries, including China, Pakistan, and parts of Africa, are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. His remarks prompted a swift and firm denial from Pakistan, which called the accusations "baseless."

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Zelenskyy said he met with Ukrainian troops and commanders near the embattled town of Vovchansk. During the visit, he discussed key frontline issues, including the intensity of fighting, the supply and use of drones, recruitment efforts, and financial support for Ukrainian brigades.

Zelenskyy stated that soldiers on the ground reported the presence of foreign fighters from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and various African countries. He emphasized that Ukraine would respond, though he did not provide specifics about what that response would look like.

Zelensky Met Soldiers On The Battlefield

"Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction, the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko," he wrote.

Zelenskyy added that it was an honor to present state awards to the soldiers during his visit, a gesture underscoring his continued support for Ukraine's frontline defenders.

We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defense of… pic.twitter.com/40XsGHZU0T — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 4, 2025

Staement From Islamabad

Shortly after Zelenskyy's comments, Pakistan issued an official statement rejecting the allegations. "To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims," the statement read.

This is not the first time Zelenskyy has accused Russia of relying on foreign recruits. He previously alleged that Moscow was enlisting Chinese nationals to bolster its military ranks, a claim Beijing denied. Meanwhile, North Korea is reported to have sent thousands of troops to the Russian border region of Kursk, further fueling concerns about the international dimensions of the conflict.