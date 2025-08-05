Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies

‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies

Zelenskyy claims foreign mercenaries, including from Pakistan and China, are fighting for Russia; Pakistan denies the "baseless" allegations, demanding evidence from Ukraine.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 12:41 PM (IST)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that foreign mercenaries from several countries, including China, Pakistan, and parts of Africa, are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. His remarks prompted a swift and firm denial from Pakistan, which called the accusations "baseless."

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Zelenskyy said he met with Ukrainian troops and commanders near the embattled town of Vovchansk. During the visit, he discussed key frontline issues, including the intensity of fighting, the supply and use of drones, recruitment efforts, and financial support for Ukrainian brigades.

Zelenskyy stated that soldiers on the ground reported the presence of foreign fighters from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and various African countries. He emphasized that Ukraine would respond, though he did not provide specifics about what that response would look like.

Zelensky Met Soldiers On The Battlefield

"Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction, the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko," he wrote.

Zelenskyy added that it was an honor to present state awards to the soldiers during his visit, a gesture underscoring his continued support for Ukraine's frontline defenders.

Staement From Islamabad

Shortly after Zelenskyy's comments, Pakistan issued an official statement rejecting the allegations. "To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims," the statement read.

This is not the first time Zelenskyy has accused Russia of relying on foreign recruits. He previously alleged that Moscow was enlisting Chinese nationals to bolster its military ranks, a claim Beijing denied. Meanwhile, North Korea is reported to have sent thousands of troops to the Russian border region of Kursk, further fueling concerns about the international dimensions of the conflict.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zelenskyy Mercenaries Claim Pakistan Denies Zelenskyy Claims Ukraine Pakistan Zelenskyy Says Pakistan Involved In War Pakistan In Russia Ukraine War
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
India
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
Cities
Air India Express Flight From Varanasi Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad
Air India Express Flight From Varanasi Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Pune Landslide During JICA Project: One Worker Dead, Three Rescued | ABP NEWS
Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget