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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Air Force Intelligence Officer, Linked To Afghan Strikes, Shot Dead In Islamabad

Pakistan Air Force Intelligence Officer, Linked To Afghan Strikes, Shot Dead In Islamabad

Islamabad Police said he was killed while attempting to stop the alleged kidnapping of a woman.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 08:13 AM (IST)

A senior officer of the Pakistan Air Force's Intelligence Directorate was shot dead in Islamabad on Sunday in an incident that has sparked questions over the circumstances surrounding his death.

The officer has been identified as Group Captain Asim Tariq, a senior official with the Pakistan Air Force Intelligence Directorate. The shooting reportedly took place while he was inside his car near the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to Islamabad Police, Group Captain Tariq was killed while attempting to intervene in an alleged kidnapping of a woman. However, the police's version of events has come under scrutiny, with questions being raised over inconsistencies in the official account.

Police Say Officer Was Trying To Stop Kidnapping

Islamabad Police maintained that the officer was fatally shot while trying to prevent the alleged abduction of a woman.

The incident occurred near the Pakistan Air Force's Air Headquarters, though authorities have not released further details about the attackers or the investigation.

According to the claims circulating after the incident, Group Captain Asim Tariq had recently played a significant role in planning Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan. However, there has been no official confirmation linking his death to that role.

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About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Pakistan Afghanistan Conflict
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