Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan launched drone strikes on Afghan university and homes.

Attacks caused civilian casualties and damaged educational infrastructure.

Pakistan’s repeated claims of acting as a “peace mediator” on the global stage have come under sharp scrutiny following its latest military actions in Afghanistan. Even as it positions itself as a diplomatic bridge between Iran and the United States, the Pakistani military has reportedly carried out fresh drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure inside Afghanistan.

According to photos and videos accessed by ABP Live, Pakistan launched multiple drone attacks on Syed Jamaluddin University in Afghanistan’s Kunar province. Visual evidence from the site shows extensive damage to the university library, with students seen fleeing the campus in panic to save their lives. Footage recorded in the immediate aftermath captures scenes of chaos, with terrified students rushing out of buildings amid fears of further strikes.





Images from the university’s rooftop suggest a direct hit from drone munitions. Preliminary reports indicate that at least four students and one professor sustained serious injuries in the attack on the educational institution.

The strikes were not confined to the university. In Asadabad, the provincial capital of Kunar, Pakistani forces allegedly targeted multiple residential areas. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of four civilians, while more than 46 people, including children, have been injured, raising concerns over the indiscriminate nature of the assault.





While Pakistan has been accused of striking civilian zones and educational institutions, Afghan forces have responded militarily. Intense clashes have been reported along the Spin Boldak–Chaman border, where Afghan forces launched artillery and tank fire on Pakistani military positions. Pakistan has also claimed retaliatory action, releasing videos that purportedly show strikes on Afghan positions.

The escalation comes despite a relative ceasefire between the two countries since Eid, during which only sporadic incidents had been reported. Tensions flared again after Pakistani forces initiated strikes on Afghan posts along the Angoor Adda border. In response, Afghan forces reportedly crossed into Pakistani territory late at night and carried out a targeted operation on military positions, resulting in the deaths of four Pakistani soldiers, with one soldier captured and taken into Afghanistan. Afghan forces also reportedly seized weapons from these positions.