Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani forces foiled cross-border infiltration, killing Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan conducted strikes in Afghanistan after recent drone incursions.

Previous September 21 strikes followed a deadly Kohat attack.

Pakistani security forces foiled an alleged cross-border infiltration attempt in Balochistan on Thursday, with several Afghan Taliban fighters reportedly killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, state media reported, citing security sources. The incident took place in the Gulistan sector as tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier continue to intensify.

The reported clash came amid a series of confrontations and retaliatory military operations along the border, including Pakistani strikes on targets inside Afghanistan following drone incursions into Pakistani territory.

Fighting In Gulistan

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Afghan Taliban fighters attempted to enter Pakistani territory through the Gulistan sector of Balochistan.

Pakistani troops engaged the fighters after the reported incursion, triggering a gun battle in the border area. Security sources cited by APP said several Taliban fighters were killed during the confrontation.

The exchange of fire did not end immediately, with sporadic firing reportedly continuing beyond midnight. The latest confrontation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban authorities over cross-border security and militant activity.

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Drone Incursion

The confrontation followed another escalation earlier on Thursday, when Pakistan said it had carried out precision airstrikes and drone operations against 10 locations inside Afghan territory.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the operations, which Pakistani officials said were conducted in response to a drone incursion from Afghanistan the previous day.

Security sources said eight drones had entered Pakistani airspace near the Torkham crossing and the Kohat area on Wednesday. Pakistani forces reportedly intercepted and destroyed all eight drones.

The incident was accompanied by another confrontation near Kurram, where Afghan Taliban forces were accused by Pakistani officials of opening fire without provocation. Pakistani troops also reportedly prevented an attempted infiltration by militants in the same border region.

Pakistan Steps Up Strikes

The latest clash is part of a broader sequence of military confrontations between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces in recent days.

On September 21, Pakistan carried out what it described as "calibrated" airstrikes against militant hideouts and safe havens across the border. Islamabad said the action followed a series of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan's information ministry said on Monday that more than 28 militants had been killed in the strikes. The ministry also accused Afghanistan of providing a base for militant activity, stating, "It is a matter of grave concern that Afghanistan continues to remain a hub of terrorism," and adding that the "threat to Pakistan emanates from Afghanistan."

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Kohat Attack Trigger

The September 21 strikes followed a deadly attack on the old Police Lines compound in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The assault left 23 people dead and nearly 100 others injured. Pakistani forces subsequently launched an overnight operation to clear the area, during which eight militants were killed, according to officials.

With the latest reported infiltration attempt in Balochistan coming alongside drone incursions, cross-border firing and retaliatory strikes, the security situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier remains tense.