Pakistan Accused Of Waging Silent War On Pashtuns Under Cover Of Counterterrorism

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has issued a powerful condemnation of recent military operations across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accusing Pakistan's security establishment of deliberately targeting Pashtun civilians under the guise of counterterrorism.

Pashteen alleged that the ongoing operations have caused civilian deaths, injuries, and mass displacements, leaving communities devastated and unheard, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Pashteen said that residents in regions including Tirah (Khyber) and Kurram District have been caught in crossfire as military operations intensify. He highlighted that despite protests in Peshawar by the affected populations, neither the government nor state institutions have shown willingness to listen to their grievances.

The PTM chief claimed these actions form part of a broader, organised policy aimed at suppressing the Pashtun voice and exploiting their natural resources.

The statement also criticised Pashtun officials serving within Pakistan's administrative structure, asserting that they lack true authority and remain subordinate to the military establishment.

Pashteen noted that the closure of the Torkham border has deepened the suffering of displaced families, forcing thousands to endure harsh conditions without shelter or relief.

He further claimed that local welfare groups had launched medical and relief efforts for displaced people, but these initiatives were allegedly halted under pressure from the state. Despite intimidation, activists continued to support affected families with the help of ordinary citizens, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

The PTM statement cited increasing civilian casualties in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bajaur, Bannu, Jani Khel, and Peshawar, accusing state institutions of deliberately fuelling instability to maintain control over the region's resources.

It is alleged that the military uses "defence" and "counterterrorism" as cover to legitimise its presence and authority in Pashtun areas.

In its appeal, the PTM urged the Pashtun community to unite against state oppression, participate in peaceful demonstrations, and uphold solidarity to resist what it described as Pakistan's systematic campaign of marginalisation and displacement, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

