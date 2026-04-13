Pakistan: 1 Cop Killed, 4 Injured In Attack On Polio Team In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Apr 13 (PTI) A police constable was killed and four other personnel were injured after unidentified militants opened fire on a security contingent deployed to protect a polio vaccination team in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Chapri Waziran area under the jurisdiction of Thall police station in Hangue district on the first day of a province-wide anti-polio campaign.

According to a statement issued by the district police, the attackers targeted the police party with gunfire, killing one constable and injuring four others, including the Additional Station House Officer (SHO) of Thall.

Three of the injured policemen are affiliated with the Police Training College in Hangu.

The police team retaliated, and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, Kohat Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irfan Tariq said. However, the attackers managed to take away the bodies of their accomplices from the scene.

The injured security personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the assailants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, describing the targeting of personnel performing national duty as a “cowardly act”.

He sought a report from the Inspector General of Police and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Afridi said such attacks would not deter the government's resolve to combat terrorism.

The attack coincided with the launch of a four-day anti-polio campaign across the province from Monday. Officials said around 50,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to over 35,000 vaccination teams.

The campaign, to be held from April 13 to April 16, aims to vaccinate about 6.5 million children against poliovirus across all districts of the province, including Peshawar.

Authorities said a comprehensive security plan has been put in place to ensure the safety of the teams and smooth execution of the drive.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, besides Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.

Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as safety issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation remain in eliminating the virus.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)