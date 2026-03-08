Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pak Driver Killed As Debris From Aerial Interception Falls On Vehicle In Dubai's Al Barsha Area

Pak Driver Killed As Debris From Aerial Interception Falls On Vehicle In Dubai's Al Barsha Area

The Dubai authorities also confirmed a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina. No injuries were reported in the incident.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 09:44 AM (IST)

Dubai [UAE], March 8 (ANI): Dubai Media Office has confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver.

In a post on X, it also shared that authorities had confirmed a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, with no injuries reported.

As conflict deepens in West Asia and the Gulf, the IRNA claimed on Sunday, citing the IRGC, that a refinery was hit in Haifa.
 
It said in a post on X, "IRGC : The Haifa refinery was struck by Kheibarshekan missiles."

Al Jazeera Breaking reported that air strikes targeted an oil storage facility in Tehran. It also mentioned that Hezbollah said it launched missiles at Haifa naval base and that it targeted Kiryat Shmona with rocket fire.
 
Citing IDF sources, the Jerusalem Post reported that on Saturday night, the Israeli Air Force had attacked significant oil resources in the Tehran region of Iran. As per the sources, the oil resources attacked are directly connected to Iran's military industrial complex.
 
Earlier, IRNA said in a post on X on Saturday, "Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei: Intelligence from Iran's armed forces indicates that certain regional states' territory is being made available to the adversary, both overtly and covertly, and is being utilized to launch aggression against Iran."

It added, "Retaliatory strikes against these positions will persist. This policy is active and enjoys full consensus between the government and all branches of the establishment."

The conflict in West Asia has now brought into its fold several countries of the Gulf region.
 
These developments come in the wake of escalating tensions after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.
 
In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv as Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
