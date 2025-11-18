Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPak Court Tells Police To Stop Harassing Indian Sikh Woman Married To Local Muslim

Pak Court Tells Police To Stop Harassing Indian Sikh Woman Married To Local Muslim

The pilgrims returned home on November 13, but Kaur was found missing.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lahore, Nov 18 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the police to stop harassing an Indian Sikh woman, who converted to Islam and married a local Muslim man whom she had met on social media.

Sarabjeet Kaur, 48, was among 2,000 Sikh pilgrims who had entered Pakistan via Wagah border from India early this month to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The pilgrims returned home on November 13, but Kaur was found missing.

A senior police officer in Lahore later said that Kaur contracted marriage with Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, some 50 kms from Lahore, a day after she arrived in Pakistan on November 4.

When the pilgrims went to Nankana Sahib the same day, Kaur skipped the gathering and reached Sheikhupura along with Hussain.

On Tuesday, Kaur and Hussain filed a petition in the Lahore High Court complaining that the police had conducted an illegal raid at their house in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, and pressured them to end the marriage.

LHC Justice Farooq Haider ordered the police to stop harassing the petitioners.

In the petition, Kaur said a police officer caused undue harassment towards the couple and forced them to dissolve the marriage.

She said her husband is a citizen of Pakistan, and she has approached the Indian mission to extend her visa and obtain Pakistani nationality.

In a video clip circulating on social media, she said she had known Hussain for the last nine years through Facebook.

“I am a divorcee and wanted to marry Hussain; therefore, I came here for the purpose,” she said, adding that she and her husband were being harassed by police and unknown people.  Kaur is given a Muslim name, Noor, before the nikah ceremony. “I happily married Hussain," she added.  Kaur is a native of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district of India.

In India's Punjab state, her disappearance is being investigated, according to the police.

Earlier, it was reported that Kaur's husband has been living abroad for the past many years. She has two sons. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pak Court Pakistan Police Sikh Woman Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Muslim
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Technology
AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Bihar
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget