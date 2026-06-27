Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Attendance raises questions about Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts.

The funeral of Shahid Akhtar, the elder brother of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, has ignited controversy after videos emerged showing the presence of leaders associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its political affiliate at the funeral prayers in Islamabad.

Footage circulated by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), widely regarded as the political wing of the banned terror outfit, showed several senior party functionaries attending the Namaz-e-Janaza held at the H-8 graveyard.

Among those seen in the video were PMML Islamabad chief Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, deputy general secretary Abdullah Toor, zonal general secretary Hafiz Umar and Khidmat Committee chairman Amjad Bhatti.

LeT Deputy Chief Also Seen At Funeral

The video also showed the presence of Saifullah Kasuri, identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba's deputy chief.

Kasuri has drawn particular attention from Indian security agencies, which accuse him of playing a key role in planning the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 25 tourists.

Following that attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out strikes on what it described as terror infrastructure, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters in Muridke, along with military installations across Pakistan.

Indian authorities have also alleged that Kasuri has continued to issue threats after the operation, including warnings of another 26/11-style attack targeting India through the sea route.

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PMML's Links To Lashkar-e-Taiba

Lashkar-e-Taiba has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations and several countries.

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League was formed as a political platform linked to Hafiz Saeed and contested Pakistan's 2024 general elections despite international sanctions imposed on organisations associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, including Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Milli Muslim League (MML).

The appearance of PMML office-bearers and other LeT-linked figures at a public funeral has once again drawn attention to India's long-standing allegations that Pakistan has failed to dismantle extremist networks operating within its territory.

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Shoaib Akhtar Announces Brother's Death

Shoaib Akhtar confirmed his brother's passing through a social media post, stating that Shahid Akhtar had died following a cardiac arrest.

He said, “I’m very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala. Namaz-e-Janaza time & place will be informed in the morning.”

The former cricketer has not publicly commented on the attendance of LeT-linked leaders at the funeral.