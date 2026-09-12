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English NewsNewsWorldOver 40 Injured After Train Derails In Northern France

Over 40 Injured After Train Derails In Northern France

The train derailed between Rouen and Caen in Normandy, northwest France, on Friday evening. One of the injured was in a critical state.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 02:20 PM (IST)

Reported by: Karl Sexton with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Wesley Dockery

A train derailed on Friday evening on the route between the cities of Rouen and Caen in Normandy, northwest France, local authorities said.

At least 44 people were injured in the accident, which occurred near the municipalities of Cleon and Tourville-la-Riviere at around 7:30 p.m. local time (18:30 UTC), the Seine-Maritime prefect said in a statement.

One of ​the injured, a young woman, was in a critical state and was evacuated by helicopter to Rouen, the local authority added.

The train was carrying around 180 passengers when it derailed, national rail company SNCF and the prefect said.

What else do we know about the train derailment?

French Transport Minister Tabarot said 140 firefighters were at the scene.

Local authorities have urged the public to avoid the area.

The French rail network operator SNCF Reseau said traffic on the line had been suspended.

"The priority is to care for the passengers and then to restore safe operating conditions," SNCF Reseau said.

​A police spokesperson said the train derailed after hitting an unidentified object.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, SNCF said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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