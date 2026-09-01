Over 100-Year-Old Hindu Temple Demolished In Pakistan's Punjab; Officials Blame Rain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Community fears visiting the site due to adjacent madrasa.

A Hindu temple believed to be more than 100 years old was demolished in Pakistan's Punjab province, with local residents, minority organisations and a political party alleging that extremists sought to incorporate its land into a nearby madrasa.

The government, however, has maintained that the old temple collapsed on its own following heavy rain.

The temple, estimated to be between 100 and 125 years old, was located in Siraj village in Narowal district, around 130 kilometres from Lahore. It covered an area of about 1,000 square metres.

Temple Demolished On August 21

According to local residents, minority organisations and the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), the temple was demolished on August 21 by people allegedly linked to the banned extremist Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The PMMP has urged the Punjab government to take action against those allegedly involved and ensure that the temple is reconstructed.

PMMP president Aslam Parvez Sahotra said he met the Punjab additional home secretary on August 28 and submitted a written application seeking action against the alleged accused as well as officials who allegedly failed to protect the temple.

Sahotra also alleged that metal from the temple's spire, other material and bricks from the debris were subsequently removed from the site.

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Hindu Community Seeks Reconstruction

Hindu community leader Ratan Lal condemned the demolition and called for the reconstruction of the ancient temple.

He alleged that the district administration and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) failed to adequately secure the site or remove alleged encroachers.

'The district administration and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) failed to take adequate steps to secure the temple site or remove the alleged encroachers, which ultimately led to the temple being demolished.'

Sahotra also demanded that the temple be reconstructed in its original form and that the government ensure protection of Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras and Christian churches in Punjab, along with their associated properties.

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Officials Say Temple Collapsed In Heavy Rain

Senior ETPB official Rana Iftikhar said the structure had collapsed because of heavy rain.

"There is no name of the temple recorded in our records. However, it is a very old temple... it was more than 100 to 125 years old," he said.

Iftikhar said the land adjoining the temple had been leased for setting up a madrasa, but the temple's land had not been leased to anyone.

He added that senior ETPB officials would decide on the reconstruction of the temple.

Ratan Lal, who is a member of the Narowal district peace committee and the Pak Dharmasthan Hindu Committee, said the Hindu community remained concerned about visiting the site.

"We are even afraid to go to that place because the madrasa is still operating there," he said.