Pakistan Claims JF-17 Sales Surge After Operation Sindoor Could End IMF Bailouts In 6 Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that a recent spike in interest in Pakistan’s Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder fighter jets-following the May 2025 flare-up with India during Operation Sindoor-has pushed sales to a “record high”, and could help the country avoid seeking further IMF bailouts within six months.

Speaking to Pakistani broadcaster Geo News, Asif said Pakistan’s fighter aircraft had been “tested” during the conflict and were now attracting large orders. “Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months,” he claimed.

He added that the May 2025 clash with India had, in his view, demonstrated Pakistan’s “resolve” and military effectiveness to the international community.

"We are getting so many orders for JF 17 fighter jets that in six months we may not need to knock on the IMF’s door for loans. With both hands raised 🙏, we can say goodbye to the IMF" : PaK Def Min Khawaja Asif



Bhai ye wala nasha mujeh bhi chahiye 😭 pic.twitter.com/wIgRPW6Epy — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) January 7, 2026

IMF Dependence Continues Despite Fresh Arms Deals

Pakistan is currently operating under a $7 billion IMF programme, its 24th, after securing a short-term $3 billion payout in 2023 that helped the country avert a sovereign default, Reuters reported.

Pakistan remains under economic pressure, even as it has recently signed arms-related agreements with countries including Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Libya.