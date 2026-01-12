Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Claims JF-17 Sales Surge After Operation Sindoor Could End IMF Bailouts In 6 Months

Pakistan Claims JF-17 Sales Surge After Operation Sindoor Could End IMF Bailouts In 6 Months

Pakistan is currently operating under a $7 billion IMF programme, its 24th, after securing a short-term $3 billion payout in 2023 that helped the country avert a sovereign default, Reuters reported.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that a recent spike in interest in Pakistan’s Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder fighter jets-following the May 2025 flare-up with India during Operation Sindoor-has pushed sales to a “record high”, and could help the country avoid seeking further IMF bailouts within six months.

Speaking to Pakistani broadcaster Geo News, Asif said Pakistan’s fighter aircraft had been “tested” during the conflict and were now attracting large orders. “Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months,” he claimed.

He added that the May 2025 clash with India had, in his view, demonstrated Pakistan’s “resolve” and military effectiveness to the international community.

IMF Dependence Continues Despite Fresh Arms Deals

Pakistan is currently operating under a $7 billion IMF programme, its 24th, after securing a short-term $3 billion payout in 2023 that helped the country avert a sovereign default, Reuters reported.

Pakistan remains under economic pressure, even as it has recently signed arms-related agreements with countries including Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Libya.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khawaja Asif Pakistan INDIA Operation Sindoor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Cities
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
Health
Nipah Virus Alert In Bengal: Centre Offers Full Support; Activates Emergency Services
Nipah Virus Alert In Bengal: Centre Offers Full Support; Activates Emergency Services
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget