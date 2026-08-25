Iran Supported Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? Islamabad Makes Major Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan claimed Iran supported them in May 2025 India conflict.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' after May 2025 Pahalgam attack.

Dar thanked Iranian leaders for unconfirmed support during conflict.

Pakistan also stated supporting Iran in other confrontations.

Pakistan has made a significant claim about Iran's role during the India-Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025, saying Tehran supported Islamabad during the conflict. The claim was reportedly made by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to a report by The Tribune, Dar said relations between Pakistan and Iran had improved over the past two years. He reportedly told Pakistan's National Assembly that Islamabad had supported Iran during its 12-day conflict in June 2025 and the ongoing confrontation involving the US and Israel.

Dar also claimed that Iran had supported Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict with India. However, neither Pakistan nor Iran has officially confirmed the nature or extent of the alleged support.

ALSO READ | 'Where And How To Kill Barron': Iran State TV Targets Trump's Son, Claims $10 Million Bounty

What Did Pakistan Say About Iran's Support?

Dar reportedly said Pakistan had backed Iran during both the 12-day conflict in June 2025 and its subsequent confrontation involving the US and Israel. In the same response, he claimed that Iran had stood by Pakistan during the military confrontation with India in May 2025.

The remarks were made in a response submitted to Pakistan's National Assembly. However, Dar did not specify what he meant by Iran's support or provide details about any military, intelligence or other assistance allegedly provided by Tehran.

According to the report, Dar had travelled to Iran in May 2025 to thank the Iranian leadership for its support to Pakistan during the confrontation with India.

India Launched Op Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack

India launched Operation Sindoor in 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

During the operation, India targeted several sites in Pakistan, including terrorist infrastructure. Pakistan has also claimed that India destroyed several of its fighter aircraft and radar systems during the confrontation.

The reported claim about Iran's support adds another dimension to the events surrounding the May 2025 conflict, although the precise nature of Tehran's alleged assistance remains unclear.

ALSO READ | Did Iran Try To Assassinate Netanyahu's Son? Israeli PM Makes Massive Claim Amid War

Ajit Doval On Operation Sindoor

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has separately spoken about the objectives of Operation Sindoor in Discovery's upcoming series Declassified: Operation Sindoor.

Doval said the 88-hour operation was aimed at destroying enemy camps, particularly those linked to those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The latest Pakistani claim comes as Islamabad seeks to position itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran amid their continuing conflict. However, the allegation that Iran supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor has not been independently confirmed by either country.