Operation Hawkeye: US Launches Fresh Strikes On ISIS Targets In Syria After Deadly Ambush

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States has carried out another round of retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State in Syria, escalating its military response to last month’s ambush that killed two US soldiers and an American civilian interpreter.

The large-scale operation, conducted alongside partner forces, took place at about 12:30 p.m. ET and struck multiple Islamic State targets across Syria, according to US Central Command. The strikes mark the latest phase of Washington’s effort to dismantle ISIS networks following the deadly attack near Palmyra.

Operation Hawkeye Strike Targets ISIS Infrastructure

Saturday’s strikes are part of a broader campaign ordered by President Donald Trump in response to the assault that killed Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat last month. The US military has named the response Operation Hawkeye Strike.

“Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice,” US Central Command said in a statement on Saturday. Both Torres-Tovar and Howard were members of the Iowa National Guard.

Regional Coordination Deepens Amid Shifting Alliances

The latest action follows an earlier wave of strikes launched on December 19, when US forces hit about 70 targets across central Syria linked to Islamic State infrastructure and weapons. US officials said Saturday’s operation was carried out with partner forces, though they did not specify which groups were involved.

The strikes also came a day after Syrian officials announced the arrest of the military leader overseeing IS operations in the Levant. For years, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been Washington’s primary partner in the fight against ISIS. However, since the ouster of former Syrian President Bashar Assad in December 2024, the US has increasingly coordinated with the central government in Damascus.

Syria has recently joined the global coalition against the Islamic State, a development that reflects shifting dynamics in the country’s long-running conflict as efforts intensify to prevent the militant group from regrouping.