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HomeNewsWorldOne Month After His Death, Ali Khamenei’s 1981 India Visit Pictures Go Viral

One Month After His Death, Ali Khamenei’s 1981 India Visit Pictures Go Viral

In 1981, Iran’s Khamenei travelled across India, meeting Indira Gandhi and addressing crowds, with later meetings involving four Indian prime ministers.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 06:09 PM (IST)

In February 1981, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei undertook a significant visit to India, engaging with political leaders, religious figures and students across multiple cities. The trip, which came in the aftermath of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, aimed to explain its objectives and counter what he described as “enemy propaganda” surrounding the Iran-Iraq war. Decades later, details of the visit, along with his meetings with several Indian prime ministers over the years, have resurfaced, drawing renewed attention amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Imam Khamenei — Hindi (@imamkhameneihindi)

India Visit In 1981

Khamenei’s journey began in Maharashtra, where he interacted with university students before travelling to Delhi. In the capital, he met then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, along with religious leaders at the Jama Masjid and students at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He then travelled to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, addressing gatherings organised by religious groups, including an event at Darbar-e-Hussaini. In Karnataka’s Alipur, he was welcomed by large crowds and inaugurated a hospital, with local hospitality leaving a lasting impression, according to accounts of the visit.

The final leg of the trip took him to Kashmir, where he visited Srinagar and Budgam and delivered a speech at the Jama Masjid, focusing on Shia-Sunni unity.

Meetings With Indian PMs

Khamenei’s engagement with Indian leadership extended beyond this visit. In 1986, he met Rajiv Gandhi in Zimbabwe.

Subsequent meetings took place in Tehran, including with Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2016.

These interactions highlight a long history of diplomatic engagement between Iran and India, spanning different political eras and leaderships.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali Khamenei Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflict
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