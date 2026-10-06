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'Revenge For Gaza': Omani Co-Pilot Told Investigators He Wanted To Die A Martyr, Report Says
The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a flydubai passenger flight and attempting to bring down the aircraft reportedly told investigators that he acted in retaliation for the war in Gaza.
Hamam al-Hammami allegedly made the statement during questioning by Emirati investigators, according to Israeli online news portal Mako. The reported disclosure comes amid scrutiny of his previous employment, social media activity and alleged extremist views.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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