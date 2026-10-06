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English NewsNewsWorld'Revenge For Gaza': Omani Co-Pilot Told Investigators He Wanted To Die A Martyr, Report Says

'Revenge For Gaza': Omani Co-Pilot Told Investigators He Wanted To Die A Martyr, Report Says

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 10:04 AM (IST)

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a flydubai passenger flight and attempting to bring down the aircraft reportedly told investigators that he acted in retaliation for the war in Gaza.

Hamam al-Hammami allegedly made the statement during questioning by Emirati investigators, according to Israeli online news portal Mako. The reported disclosure comes amid scrutiny of his previous employment, social media activity and alleged extremist views.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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