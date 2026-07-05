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English NewsNewsWorldOld Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

Old Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

Rare Iran-Iraq War-era photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei resurface online as Iran holds burial ceremonies for its longtime Supreme Leader.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 05:02 PM (IST)

Rare pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from the Iran-Iraq War era have resurfaced online as Iran buries its long-serving Supreme Leader in Tehran. The images show Khamenei during his years as one of the Islamic Republic’s senior wartime figures between 1980 and 1988, when he frequently travelled to front-line positions, met commanders and volunteers, and remained closely involved in political and military affairs. 

Wartime Images Resurface

During the eight-year war, Khamenei served as Iran’s president and as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In that capacity, he visited battle zones, interacted with fighters and helped coordinate political, military and logistical matters linked to the war effort.
Old Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

Old Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

Old Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

Old Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

From Battlefield To Burial

The decades-old photographs have gone viral as Iranians gather for Khamenei’s burial ceremonies. The images have revived discussions about his wartime legacy and his rise from a senior revolutionary figure to Iran’s highest political and religious authority.

Also Read: Ali Khamenei’s 3 Sons Break Down In Tears At His Funeral In Tehran

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali Khamene Ayatollah Ali Khamene Ayatollah Ali Khamene Funeral
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