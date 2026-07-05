Old Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

Rare pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from the Iran-Iraq War era have resurfaced online as Iran buries its long-serving Supreme Leader in Tehran. The images show Khamenei during his years as one of the Islamic Republic’s senior wartime figures between 1980 and 1988, when he frequently travelled to front-line positions, met commanders and volunteers, and remained closely involved in political and military affairs.

Wartime Images Resurface

During the eight-year war, Khamenei served as Iran’s president and as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In that capacity, he visited battle zones, interacted with fighters and helped coordinate political, military and logistical matters linked to the war effort.



From Battlefield To Burial

The decades-old photographs have gone viral as Iranians gather for Khamenei’s burial ceremonies. The images have revived discussions about his wartime legacy and his rise from a senior revolutionary figure to Iran’s highest political and religious authority.

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