Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four oil tankers sustained damage in/around Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Navy reported one tanker hit mine in restricted zone.

Navy warned vessels to coordinate movement in restricted areas.

UKMTO reported separate tanker attack off Oman coast.

At least four oil tankers have sustained damage in and around the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, with the Iranian Navy reporting that a vessel caught fire after hitting a naval mine. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman.

According to the Iranian Navy, the latest tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. The Navy alleged that the vessel had entered a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.

Iran Navy Warns Shipping Operators

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department said, "The offending tanker, which was travelling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, had turned off its navigation systems."

The Navy also cautioned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordinating their movements with the country's armed forces.

"The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement added, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Iranian Navy said the tanker had sustained significant damage in the incident. It also stressed that vessels must comply with maritime regulations and coordinate with Iranian forces to ensure safe passage.

"Safe passage requires adherence to maritime regulations and coordination with the armed forces of Iran," the statement said, adding that security "cannot be ensured through empty rhetoric and lies," Al Jazeera reported.

UKMTO Reports Separate Attack Off Oman Coast

Separately, the UKMTO reported an attack on a tanker sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, approximately seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman.

In an advisory, the agency said it had received information about the incident from a third party and confirmed that all crew members aboard the vessel had been accounted for.

However, the UKMTO said the extent of the damage to the tanker was not yet known.

UKMTO WARNING 208-26 Click here to view the full product.⤵️ https://t.co/1JXxssoZve #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/SU61tvuxKj — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 16, 2026

Three Tankers Reportedly Hit Naval Mines Earlier

The latest incident comes after Iranian naval forces reported that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

The incidents have added to concerns over maritime security in the strategically important waterway, where multiple vessels have reportedly sustained damage within a 24-hour period.