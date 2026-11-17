The Iranian Navy reported a tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. They alleged the vessel had entered a restricted zone with its navigation systems switched off.
Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Hitting Naval Mine In Strait Of Hormuz; 4th Attack In 24 Hours
Iran has warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime zones without coordinating with its armed forces after multiple tanker incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
- Four oil tankers sustained damage in/around Strait of Hormuz.
- Iranian Navy reported one tanker hit mine in restricted zone.
- Navy warned vessels to coordinate movement in restricted areas.
- UKMTO reported separate tanker attack off Oman coast.
At least four oil tankers have sustained damage in and around the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, with the Iranian Navy reporting that a vessel caught fire after hitting a naval mine. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman.
According to the Iranian Navy, the latest tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. The Navy alleged that the vessel had entered a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.
Iran Navy Warns Shipping Operators
In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department said, "The offending tanker, which was travelling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, had turned off its navigation systems."
The Navy also cautioned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordinating their movements with the country's armed forces.
"The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement added, as reported by Al Jazeera.
The Iranian Navy said the tanker had sustained significant damage in the incident. It also stressed that vessels must comply with maritime regulations and coordinate with Iranian forces to ensure safe passage.
"Safe passage requires adherence to maritime regulations and coordination with the armed forces of Iran," the statement said, adding that security "cannot be ensured through empty rhetoric and lies," Al Jazeera reported.
UKMTO Reports Separate Attack Off Oman Coast
Separately, the UKMTO reported an attack on a tanker sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, approximately seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman.
In an advisory, the agency said it had received information about the incident from a third party and confirmed that all crew members aboard the vessel had been accounted for.
However, the UKMTO said the extent of the damage to the tanker was not yet known.
UKMTO WARNING 208-26 Click here to view the full product.⤵️ https://t.co/1JXxssoZve #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/SU61tvuxKj— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 16, 2026
Three Tankers Reportedly Hit Naval Mines Earlier
The latest incident comes after Iranian naval forces reported that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.
The incidents have added to concerns over maritime security in the strategically important waterway, where multiple vessels have reportedly sustained damage within a 24-hour period.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the latest tanker incident reported by the Iranian Navy?
What incident did the UKMTO report separately?
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an attack on a tanker sailing approximately seven nautical miles off Khasab, Oman. All crew members aboard the vessel were accounted for.
What warning did the Iranian Navy issue to shipping operators?
The Iranian Navy warned shipping operators not to enter restricted maritime areas without coordinating with their armed forces. They emphasized that compliance with regulations is crucial for safe passage.
How many oil tankers have been damaged recently in the Strait of Hormuz area?
At least four oil tankers have sustained damage in and around the Strait of Hormuz within a 24-hour period. This includes the latest reported incident and three earlier ones.