HomeNewsWorldZohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race As Early Voting Begins

Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race As Early Voting Begins

Mamdani, if elected, would oversee New York City’s USD 115 billion budget and a workforce of nearly 300,000, making him one of the youngest mayors in the city’s modern history.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 10:20 PM (IST)
Early voting has begun in New York City’s mayoral race, with voters across the city casting ballots ahead of the November 4 general election, the New York Post reported. The contest has drawn national attention as the city could elect a socialist mayor for the first time in its history. Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Queens Assemblyman and self-described socialist, is currently leading the race, thanks in part to former Governor Andrew Cuomo running as an independent and Republican Curtis Sliwa splitting the moderate and conservative vote.

Mamdani, if elected, would oversee New York City’s USD 115 billion budget and a workforce of nearly 300,000, making him one of the youngest mayors in the city’s modern history.

The mayoral race also features Mayor Eric Adams, a centrist Democrat, who suspended his re-election campaign last month following a federal probe, though he was cleared of corruption allegations. Despite withdrawing, Adams remains on the ballot as an independent, alongside lawyer Jim Walden.

New York City’s 5.1 million registered voters can participate in early voting through November 2 at designated polling stations. According to the New York Post, most polling sites are open from 9 am to 5 pm (local time), except for October 28 and 29 (10 am to 8 pm) and October 31 (8 am to 4 pm).

The campaign has centred on issues such as crime, homelessness, affordability, and policies related to Israel and US President Donald Trump. A recent Victory Insights poll, cited by the New York Post, shows Mamdani in a commanding lead with 46.7 per cent, compared to Cuomo’s 28.6 per cent and Sliwa’s 16.2 per cent. The survey also found that 26.5 per cent of respondents might consider leaving the city if Mamdani wins.

Earlier, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Mamdani, noting that he, along with Mark Levine and Jumaane Williams, secured the Democratic nominations for Mayor, Comptroller, and Public Advocate through a “free and fair election.” Jeffries praised Mamdani for focusing on the affordability crisis and committing to serve all New Yorkers, including those who do not support him.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
United STates Zohran Mamdani New York Mayor Polls
