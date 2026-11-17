Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia established a national security and export control committee.

This follows CEO's resignation, affair with suspected Chinese spy.

Scandal involving alleged chip diversion impacted market value.

New board-level committee will oversee compliance efforts quarterly.

Nvidia on Tuesday said it had created a board-level national security and export-control committee.

This follows the scandal surrounding former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week over extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China and working to help ensure higher quality chips crucial to AI development made it to the Chinese market.

The events have heightened oversight of the US tech giant and its importance to national security, as well as wiping several hundred billion dollars off the stock market valuation of what investors treat as the world's most valuable company in the space of a month.

What are Nvidia's plans for the new oversight committee?

Nvidia is calling the new group its National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee.

Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former vice chair at Goldman Sachs, will chair the committee, joined by fellow directors Stephen Neal, a former CEO of a law firm, John Dabiri, a professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

The committee will meet at least once every quarter. It will also incorporate independent legal, national security and trade compliance experts.

Nvidia already has a lower-level National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team; these groups will report to the board-level committee.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation," Board Chair Harvey Jones said in a statement.

The company did not explicitly link the decision to November's developments and Huang's rapid fall from grace, but the timing seemed conspicuous.

The decision was announced hours ahead of Nvidia publishing its third-quarter results, with its still-stratospheric share price having fallen roughly 28% in the past month.

How has the scandal highlighted the question of US-China chip trade?

US President Donald Trump, whom Huang was influential in persuading to allow the export of better-quality Nvidia chips to China than other US companies and officials deemed prudent, welcomed Nvidia's move on arrival in the Philippines on Tuesday.

"Yes, that's a good idea. It's a great company," he said during a photo opportunity at a Manila meeting with the other "Quad" leaders from Australia, India and Japan. "It's a great idea."

Trump reportedly owned Nvidia stock worth tens of millions of dollars before the share price fell. He also owns shares in other big tech companies.

Huang resigned last week after admitting to extramarital affairs in a message to Nvidia employees. This followed widespread reports, seemingly based on US and other intelligence, that one of the affairs was with a woman who used to lead a Singapore-based cloud computing company.

That company, Megaspseed International, is a major Nvidia client and is suspected of diverting advanced chips to China in violation of US export controls. Intelligence officials also suspect Huang's partner of being an asset of Chinese intelligence services.

The reporting on the case also seems to show these suspicions had been known to US officials and other countries, including Singapore, for roughly a year.