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English NewsNewsWorldPLA-Linked Chinese University Buys Nvidia H200 AI Chips Worth $123,000 Despite US Blacklist

PLA-Linked Chinese University Buys Nvidia H200 AI Chips Worth $123,000 Despite US Blacklist

A Chinese university on the US export blacklist bought two Nvidia H200 AI chips worth $123,000 through a local reseller, raising questions over export controls.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chinese university bought restricted Nvidia AI chips via reseller.
  • Purchase raises questions about US export control effectiveness.
  • University blacklisted since 2001 for military research links.
  • Nvidia CEO faces scrutiny regarding China AI chip exports.

A Chinese university with links to the country's military has purchased two of Nvidia's powerful H200 artificial intelligence chips despite being on a US export blacklist, according to procurement records. The transaction has raised questions about the effectiveness of Washington's restrictions on China's access to advanced technology.

Northwestern Polytechnical University bought the two processors for 874,700 yuan ($123,000) through a local reseller, according to a procurement record dated October 21. The purchase comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces growing scrutiny in Washington over his push for easing restrictions on AI chip exports to China.

University Acquired H200 Chips Through Local Reseller

The university purchased the processors for its management school from Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology, rather than directly from Nvidia, the records show.

The H200 is among Nvidia's most powerful processors for training and running advanced AI systems. Exports to China require US approval, with licences generally denied for institutions on the country's Entity List.

The latest purchase was not the university's only route to accessing the restricted chips. Procurement records show it also obtained access to H200 processors and other high-performance Nvidia chips through five contracts this year with Chinese companies offering rented computing capacity.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Hires Top US Law Firm To Investigate CEO Jensen Huang’s Alleged Affair With Chinese Spy

Why Is Northwestern Polytechnical University Blacklisted?

Based in Xi'an, Northwestern Polytechnical University is part of China's 'Seven Sons of National Defense', a group of universities with close links to the country's defence sector.

Its research includes military aircraft, missiles and satellites. The US Commerce Department added the institution to its Entity List in 2001 over alleged involvement in missile proliferation and military research.

Restrictions were tightened in 2019, making exports of controlled American technology to the university subject to a policy of denial in most circumstances.

US Export Rules And H200 Sales To China

The administration of US President Donald Trump began permitting certain H200 exports to China on a case-by-case basis in January. However, the policy did not lift the separate restrictions applicable to entities on the US blacklist.

The licensing framework also requires safeguards to prevent blacklisted organisations and military end-users from remotely accessing chips exported under the policy.

Jensen Huang Faces Congressional Scrutiny

The development comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces pressure from US lawmakers over his support for easing restrictions on AI chip sales to China.

Huang has argued that allowing American companies to continue selling chips to Chinese customers would help preserve US technological leadership and keep those customers dependent on American technology.

However, lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns that access to advanced Nvidia processors could accelerate China's development of AI systems for weapons design, intelligence analysis and military modernisation.

Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have sought a briefing with Huang on November 18 over his reported contacts with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative. Lawmakers have also called for stronger safeguards, including chip-tracking requirements and greater congressional oversight of exports.

ALSO READ: OPINION | India Flexes Muscle In South China Sea

Reuters Finds Wider Access Through Chinese Suppliers

A Reuters review of 26 Chinese procurement and corporate records from this year found several instances of universities and research institutions obtaining US-restricted Nvidia chips or renting computing services powered by them through domestic suppliers.

Some of the institutions had links to China's defence industry or military research.

Northwestern Polytechnical University, Nvidia and the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees export controls, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters said it could not establish contact details for Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology, the reseller involved in the direct purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Northwestern Polytechnical University added to the US export blacklist?

The university has close links to China's defense sector, researching military aircraft, missiles, and satellites. It was blacklisted in 2001 for alleged missile proliferation and military research involvement.

How did Northwestern Polytechnical University acquire restricted Nvidia H200 chips?

The university purchased two H200 processors from a local reseller in China. It also gained access to H200s and other high-performance Nvidia chips by renting computing capacity from Chinese companies.

What are the US export rules for Nvidia H200 chips to China?

Exports of H200 chips to China require US approval, generally denied for blacklisted institutions. While some exports are permitted case-by-case, restrictions for blacklisted entities remain, requiring safeguards.

Why is Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang facing scrutiny in Washington?

He faces pressure for advocating easier restrictions on AI chip sales to China. Lawmakers worry this could accelerate China's development of AI systems for military modernization and weapons design.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nvidia H200 Chips China Nvidia AI Chips
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