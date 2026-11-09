Who Is Alice Huang? Chinese Businesswoman At Centre Of Nvidia Spy Row Involving CEO Huang

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang suspected as intelligence asset.

Allegedly targeted Nvidia CEO regarding AI chip sales.

Nvidia board investigating CEO's alleged foreign intelligence relationship.

Concerns arose over Megaspeed bypassing US chip export controls.

Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of working for Beijing, has emerged at the centre of a controversy involving Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. According to a report by The New York Times, China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) allegedly recruited her to gather intelligence on the chipmaker's CEO and potentially influence the company's position on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip sales to China.

The allegations have triggered an independent investigation by Nvidia's board after reports that Jensen Huang, 63, had developed a close relationship with the businesswoman. The Nvidia chief has separately admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues.

While the alleged intelligence operation has raised questions about potential Chinese influence over one of America's most strategically important technology companies, Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that its trade secrets or US national security have been compromised.

From Television Reporter To Senior Executive At Megaspeed

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen who reportedly began her career as a television journalist in China before moving into the technology and business sector, according to The Times of India.

She eventually became a senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company specialising in data centre infrastructure and AI computing services. Its clients reportedly include several major Chinese technology companies.

According to The New York Times, Megaspeed began making multibillion-dollar purchases of advanced Nvidia processors around 2024. The company reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over two years, making it one of the chipmaker's biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

Huang also developed professional connections across the artificial intelligence industry. She reportedly attended technology conferences and private business dinners and established links with executives at companies involved in assembling Nvidia-powered supercomputers.

How Did Alice Huang Come Under US Intelligence Scrutiny?

According to The New York Times, US intelligence agencies monitored Huang's communications for at least a year before concluding that she was working for China's Ministry of State Security.

A classified intelligence assessment reportedly circulated among senior officials in the Trump administration identified her as an asset recruited to obtain information about Jensen Huang. Electronic surveillance allegedly identified the Nvidia chief as one of her contacts.

The intelligence assessment suggested that Beijing's objective was to gain insights into Nvidia's operations and potentially influence the company's approach to supplying advanced AI processors to China.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are not related.

Megaspeed's China Links And Alleged Export Control Concerns

Megaspeed's business operations have also attracted scrutiny amid the allegations. The company reportedly established data centres across Southeast Asia and rented computing capacity to Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba.

This business model has raised questions about whether Chinese companies could access advanced Nvidia processors through data centres outside China, potentially bypassing US restrictions on direct chip sales to the country.

US authorities have also examined whether Megaspeed helped Chinese businesses circumvent export controls. According to The New York Times, businesses and investors connected to Alice Huang had links to companies in Shanghai and Zhejiang, as well as financial connections to China's military technology establishment.

These alleged connections have added another dimension to the controversy, given Washington's efforts to restrict Beijing's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

What Have Nvidia And Megaspeed Said?

Alice Huang has not publicly responded to the allegations or multiple requests for comment, according to the reports. Megaspeed, meanwhile, has said its current leadership takes the claims seriously and has appointed external legal advisers to conduct an internal investigation.

Nvidia has defended Jensen Huang's interactions with the businesswoman, describing them as routine engagements with customers.

A company spokesperson said the CEO regularly meets thousands of customer executives and that such interactions do not involve the sharing of sensitive trade secrets.

Separately, Nvidia's board has announced an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The inquiry will be overseen by a committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel.

The board has said it has no reason to believe that Nvidia's confidential information or US national security interests have been compromised. Jensen Huang has expressed support for the investigation and committed to cooperating with the review.