'Not Until US Is Compensated': Trump Threatens To Block Opening Of Ontario-Michigan Bridge

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a $4.6 billion infrastructure project linking Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, may not be allowed to open, as he intensified his criticism of Canada over trade-related disputes.



Trump pointed to Canada’s ownership of the bridge, its decision not to stock certain U.S. alcoholic products, tariffs imposed on dairy imports, and ongoing trade negotiations with China as key reasons behind his decision.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve," Trump said on social media platform Truth Social. "We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset," he added.

Canada’s Role in Funding the Project

The bridge project dates back to 2012, when Michigan’s then-Governor Rick Snyder accepted an offer from the Canadian government to cover the bulk of construction costs. Snyder bypassed the state legislature by exercising executive authority. Construction work on the bridge began in 2018 and the project is now close to completion.

On January 30, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a rule formally designating the Gordie Howe International Bridge as an official port of entry.

No immediate response was issued by the Canadian Embassy in Washington, the office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or the bridge authority.

Michigan Lawmaker Raises Economic Concerns

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin cautioned that stopping the project would have wide-ranging economic consequences.

“Canceling this project will have serious repercussions. Higher costs for Michigan businesses, less secure supply chains, and ultimately, fewer jobs,” Slotkin said.

She further accused Trump of targeting Michigan residents, saying he is “punishing Michiganders for a trade war he started. The only reason Canada is on the verge of a trade deal with China is because President Trump has kicked them in the teeth for a year.”

Significance Of Detroit–Canada Trade Corridor

Detroit ranked as the second-largest freight port in the United States by value in 2023 and was the largest along the US–Canada border. Commercial trucks handled goods worth $126 billion during the year.

The new bridge is expected to reduce pressure on the Ambassador Bridge, which currently carries most of the cross-border truck traffic. A University of Windsor study estimates that the Gordie Howe Bridge will shorten crossing times by 20 minutes and generate savings of $2.3 billion for truckers over a 30-year period.

Trump has repeatedly issued warnings to Canada during his second term, including threats of steep tariff increases. Last month, he said the US would impose a 100% tariff if Canada proceeds with a trade agreement with China.

In January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney traveled to China to repair strained ties and concluded a trade deal with the country, Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States.

Trump also said in January that the US would decertify Bombardier Global Express business jets and warned of 50% import tariffs on all Canadian-made aircraft unless Canada certified planes produced by US rival Gulfstream. No action has yet been taken against Canadian aircraft by the Trump administration.