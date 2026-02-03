Norway Crown Princess’ Son Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Faces 34 Other Charges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges of rape and domestic violence on the opening day of a high-profile trial that has plunged the Norwegian royal family into an unprecedented crisis. Marius Borg Høiby, 29, the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, is facing 38 criminal charges, including four counts of rape, domestic abuse and drug-related offences. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face several years in prison.

Lawyer Denies Rape Allegations

His lawyer, Petar Sekulic, told Reuters that Høiby denies all allegations of rape and domestic violence, though he has admitted guilt in some lesser offences. “He will give a detailed explanation about this in court,” Sekulic said. According to prosecutors, the charges include one count of rape involving sexual intercourse with an unconscious woman in October 2023, three counts of rape by sexual assault against incapacitated women allegedly committed between 2018 and 2024, and six counts of sexually offensive conduct without consent.

Multiple Charges Span Serious Crimes

Some of the alleged acts were reportedly filmed. Høiby is also accused of causing bodily harm, repeatedly abusing a partner through threats or violence, violating a restraining order, transporting 3.5 kg of marijuana and speeding. The seven-week trial, scheduled to run until March 19, comes at a sensitive time for Norway’s monarchy, which is already under scrutiny following renewed attention on Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s past association with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trial Deepens Royal Family Crisis

Historians have described the case as the most serious peacetime crisis to affect the Norwegian royal family, even though Høiby holds no royal title and is not in the line of succession. Crown Prince Haakon said neither he nor the crown princess would attend the proceedings, adding that they trust the justice system. “We love him. He is an important part of our family. He is a Norwegian citizen and has the same responsibilities and rights as everyone else,” Haakon said, while expressing sympathy for the alleged victims.

The trial adds to broader challenges facing the royal household, including King Harald’s reduced public duties following health issues and earlier controversies involving other members of the royal family.