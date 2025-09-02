North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Travels To China In Famous Armoured Train, Meets Xi And Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into China on Tuesday aboard his signature armored train, heading to Beijing for a high-profile military parade. The rare trip underscores his deepening ties with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim departed Pyongyang late Monday night, accompanied by Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and several top officials, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. His arrival in Beijing was expected later Tuesday, Yonhap reported, citing North Korea’s official broadcasting service.

This journey marks Kim’s first overseas visit since his 2023 trip to Russia for talks with Putin, and his first return to China in nearly five years. He is expected to join Xi and Putin at the parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Beijing’s Crucial Role For Pyongyang

For decades, China has served as North Korea’s most important ally and economic lifeline, helping the isolated state withstand heavy international sanctions. Recently, however, Kim has also leaned closer to Russia. U.S. and South Korean officials allege that Pyongyang has provided Moscow with weapons and even troops to aid in its war against Ukraine.

By appearing alongside Xi and Putin, Kim is signaling not only stronger ties among the three leaders but also a shared willingness to push back against U.S.-led global influence. For North Korea’s leader, the moment offers an opportunity to elevate his international standing by standing shoulder to shoulder with two of the world’s most powerful figures.

Rekindling Old Ties

Kim and Xi last met in June 2019, when the Chinese president visited Pyongyang and emphasised the goal of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula. Prior to that, Kim traveled to Beijing four times within 10 months while attempting to reset his relationships with the United States and South Korea.

His return to China comes on the heels of a show of military strength at home. Just one day before his departure, North Korean state media reported that Kim inspected a newly built missile factory. He also unveiled plans to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile, underscoring the country’s advancing weapons program.

The Leader’s Train Of Choice

Kim’s bulletproof luxury train, steeped in family tradition, has long been the preferred method of international travel for North Korea’s rulers. His father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, both used it for their rare overseas journeys. Beyond its symbolic value, the train is considered a safer and more comfortable option compared to the country’s national airline.