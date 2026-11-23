Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kim Jong Un received credentials from India's new ambassador.

Nine other nations' envoys also presented credentials in Pyongyang.

Kim pledged diplomatic guarantees; desired strengthened bilateral ties.

DPRK government seeks economic growth, expanded foreign relations.

Pyongyang [North Korea], November 23 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received credentials from the newly appointed ambassador of India to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Sanjeev Jain, alongside envoys from nine other countries on Sunday morning in Pyongyang, North Korea's official state news agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.





According to KCNA, the North Korean leader accepted the credentials at the headquarters building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and posed for photographs with each ambassador. DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui attended the ceremony.





Along with India's envoy, KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un received credentials from newly appointed ambassadors representing Indonesia, Sweden, Vietnam, Russia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the Philippines, Thailand, and Bangladesh.





Following the presentation of credentials, KCNA reported that the leader asked the ambassadors to convey his best wishes to the leaders and peoples of their respective nations and delivered remarks pledging that their diplomatic privileges and immunities would be thoroughly guaranteed in accordance with international law and DPRK laws and regulations.





In his address, the North Korean leader expressed hope that the incoming envoys would carry out their duties to build confidence between their countries and the DPRK and deepen friendly ties aligned with mutual interests.





He also noted that the First Session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly in March formed a new DPRK government and adopted a new political programme focused internally on stable, sustained, and balanced economic growth and externally on expanding foreign relations under the ideals of independence, peace, and friendship while defending national sovereignty and security.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as India's next Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), also known as North Korea, in July.





A 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he earlier served as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde.





Jain succeeded Aliawati Longkumer, who is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to North Korea, having been appointed to the post on June 16, 2025.





As per the MEA, relations between India and North Korea have been generally characterised by friendship, cooperation and understanding.





The consular relations with North Korea were set up in March 1962.





According to the MEA, the Consulate General of India in North Korea was established in 1968, with diplomatic relations between the two countries at the embassy level established on December 10, 1973.





As per the MEA, after the 1950-1953 Korean War, the United Nations had formed a 9-member Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission under the Chairmanship of India. The Commission's role in the exchange of POWs under the Chairmanship of Major General K S Thimayya was highly appreciated.





Regular and meaningful exchange of views on bilateral issues of mutual interest and concern is conducted through the mechanism of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).MEA in a previous statement had noted that India urged North Korea to refrain from nuclear and ballistic missile tests to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.





India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.





Previously, India welcomed the inter-Korean Summit meeting held at Panmunjom on April 27, 2018 and in Pyongyang in September 2018.





India also welcomed the historic summit held on 12 June 2018 in Singapore and on 27-28 February in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, and hoped that such engagement would help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)