Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNorth Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Announces His Successor: Reports

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Announces His Successor: Reports

The development comes ahead of North Korea’s ruling party congress scheduled for later this month-a key political event held once every five years.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 03:41 PM (IST)

North Korea’s leadership succession appears to be taking shape, with South Korea’s intelligence agency claiming that Kim Jong Un has selected his daughter as his likely successor. On Thursday, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) briefed lawmakers that Kim Ju Ae is being assessed as the most probable heir. The agency said its conclusion is based on multiple indicators, including her increasingly frequent appearances at high-profile state events.

Very little is publicly known about Kim Ju Ae, but in recent months she has accompanied her father to several major public engagements. Her visit to Beijing in September is believed to have been her first known overseas trip.

The development comes ahead of North Korea’s ruling party congress scheduled for later this month-a key political event held once every five years.

Related Video

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
North Korea Kim Jong-Un Breaking News ABP Live Kim Jong Un Successor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
India
India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod
India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod
India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget