North Korea Test-Fires Submarine-Launched Cruise Missiles Amid US, South Korea Tensions

Reported by: Roshni Majumdar with AP, Reuters | Edited by: Sean Sinico

North Korea said Wednesday it test-fired cruise missiles designed to be fired from submarines to test the readiness of the country's underwater combat systems and strengthen the Navy's capabilities.

North Korea's state media said it carried out the tests in waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula.

A North Korean state media report described the weapons as strategic, implying an intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

But the report did not specify whether they were launched from an actual submarine or an underwater test platform.

North Korea has pushed ahead with modern missile submarines and both ballistic and cruise missile developments.

Pyongyang has tested various weapons in recent weeks to sharpen its military deterrence against the United States and South Korea, but it is not ​yet believed to ‌have launched a modern missile submarine in full operation.

What to know about North Korea's relations with South Korea and the US

The latest development comes two days after the North Korean state media released photos of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, visiting a new military museum in an undisclosed location in the country.

The museum displayed an intercontinental ballistic missile reportedly capable of reaching the US, photos released by KNCA state media showed.

Kim has made clear that boosting his country's nuclear arsenal was his key priority. Denuclearization, as the US has pushed for, is off the table in this case.

Relations between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump also appear to have quieted since the two haven't met in recent years.

US President Donald Trump, during his first term, met Kim three times. Earlier in the week, Trump, alluding to a trip to Asia next month, said he might meet Kim on the trip.

North Korea has put a halt to all coordination with South Korea and has removed all references to reunification with the South from its constitution.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.