Nobel Reaches US: Trump Accepts Peace Prize, But Committee Says Machado Remains Winner

HomeNewsWorldNobel Reaches US: Trump Accepts Peace Prize, But Committee Says Machado Remains Winner

After Maria Corina Machado gifted her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, the Nobel Committee clarified that the prize cannot be transferred, shared or reassigned.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during a visit to the White House on Thursday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee issued a clarification. The committee stressed that the honour itself cannot be shared, reassigned, or transferred, while noting that laureates are free to dispose of the physical medal, diploma, and prize money as they wish.

‘Laureate Remains Recipient’: Nobel Committee

In a statement to AFP, the Nobel Committee said, “Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize.” 

It added that it would not comment on “Peace Prize laureates or the political processes that they are engaged in”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Nobel Peace Center said that some Nobel Peace Prize medals have been passed on after the award was given, but it cannot change the title of the laureate. 

“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time,” it added, before explaining, “A well‑known case is Dmitry Muratov’s medal, which was auctioned for over USD 100 million to support refugees from the war in Ukraine. And the medal displayed at the Nobel Peace Center is actually on loan and originally belonged to Christian Lous Lange, Norway’s first Peace Prize laureate.”

‘Gesture Of Mutual Respect’: Trump After Accepting Peace Prize

Trump, after meeting Machado and accepting the Peace Prize from her, one he craved for so long for “stopping eight wars”, described it as a “gesture of mutual respect”.  

“It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you, María!” Trump’s Truth Social post read. 

In response to this, Machado, in a post on X, thanked Trump on behalf of the Venezuelan people.

“President Trump, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, thank you for this consequential conversation with you and your administration, one that reaffirms Venezuelans’ deep trust in the United States and in your leadership. Together, we will build a free and sovereign Venezuela: America’s most reliable and secure ally in the hemisphere. Thank you, Mr President.”

In an interview with Fox News, she said Trump “deserves it”, calling the moment “very emotional”.

It is to be noted that even as Machado “transferred” her medal to Trump, she remains the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She received the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign in defence of democratic rights in Venezuela and for advocating a peaceful transition away from authoritarian rule. The award citation praised her for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy”.

She travelled to Oslo last month to receive the prize after escaping Venezuela by boat.

Strong Reactions In Norway

Norwegian MP Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said Trump’s decision to accept the medal showed he is a “classic scapegoat who will adorn himself with other people’s awards and work”.

Former politician and professor Janne Haaland Matlary called the gesture “completely unheard of” and questioned Machado’s judgment. “It's a meaningless act, because you can't give away an award. It's the award itself, the honour of getting it. So this is very pathetic, I have to say,” she said.

Raymond Johansen, secretary general of Norwegian People’s Aid, said that the situation is “unbelievably embarrassing and damaging”.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize Nobel
