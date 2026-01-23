Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNo Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief

No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief

Grossi addressed concerns surrounding nuclear safety amid the escalation between the two neighbours.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has contradicted US President Donald Trump’s claim that several countries, including Pakistan, had resumed underground nuclear testing.

Grossi described Trump’s remarks as “political views” and said there was no evidence to support claims of renewed nuclear tests, an NDTV report said. 

‘No Nuclear Test Proper’: IAEA

“There is no record of inspections. I don't know. I think in general, political statements do happen, sometimes in response to other statements. So we do not, of course, base our activity on the basis of that. There hasn't been any nuclear test proper,” Grossi said.

“What we have seen is testing and operation of means of delivery, which is a different thing from nuclear weapons, as you know,” he added.

Monitoring Systems Show No Explosions

Trump had said in November that Pakistan, along with Iran, China, Russia and North Korea, was actively testing nuclear weapons.

Responding to those claims, Grossi pointed to international monitoring mechanisms. “There is something which is called the International Monitoring System, which is administered by a sister organisation, the Organisation for the Comprehensive Test and Treaty, located in Vienna. And there hasn't been any record of nuclear explosions in this regard,” he said.

Grossi added that such statements reflect broader geopolitical tensions. “As I said, these things are part of political statements and also a reflection of the existing geopolitical tensions in our world,” he said.

No Nuclear Role In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict

Grossi also said there was no indication of nuclear weapons being involved during the India-Pakistan conflict in 2025.

When asked about the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal and whether any movement had been detected, he said: “There was no indication of any involvement of nuclear weapons in this conflict, which was, of course, of a conventional nature.”

Background: Operation Sindoor

The conflict followed the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

India responded with Operation Sindoor, carrying out cross-border strikes targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Related Video

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 09:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Operation Sindoor No Nuclear Weapons Used In India-Pakistan Conflict IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
Cricket
Match-Fixing Storm In Bangladesh Cricket, BCB To Investigate Director: Report
Match-Fixing Storm In Bangladesh Cricket, BCB To Investigate Director: Report
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget