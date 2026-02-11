Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'No One Fights For The Country': Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Exposes Asim Munir

His remarks have drawn attention to Pakistan’s Chief of Staff (CDF) Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who have frequently issued threats against Afghanistan and India.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
A political rift has surfaced in Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Islamabad, with sharp exchanges between the government and opposition over the military’s role. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Parliament on Wednesday that wars are not fought for the country, but for political interests.

His remarks have drawn attention to Pakistan's Chief of Staff (CDF) Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who have frequently issued threats against Afghanistan and India.

National Assembly opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai claimed that the Pakistani army was limited to four districts. Asif objected to the comment, while acknowledging that the country is currently in the midst of a war.

‘We Are Fighting A War For Our Political Interests’

Addressing Parliament, Asif said, "We are fighting a war for our political interests. If anyone says we are fighting for the country, they are wrong. We are fighting a war for our political interests and power. In the last 60-70 years, whenever someone was deprived of power, they fought for it, and that fight lacked any fundamental principles. No voice is raised from Balochistan when Punjabis are shot after seeing their identity cards. I do not believe in provincial discrimination, but I strongly object to Achakzai's remarks."

Presenting figures in the House, Asif said the opposition leader’s statement was irresponsible and aimed at defaming a national institution. He added, "This is the power of the Union, which has representation from all provinces. This is the power of the entire country."

Army Representation Figures In Focus

Citing a report in the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Asif referred to the 2023 census data on provincial representation in the army based on district populations. The figures were 51.1 percent from Punjab, 16.28 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20.52 percent from Sindh, 6.04 percent from Balochistan, 2.54 percent from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and 3.52 percent from minorities.

However, while reading out the data, Asif mistakenly stated Punjab’s representation as 91.1 percent instead of 51.1 percent. He also said the armed forces had made significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

‘Caught In The Middle Of A Very Bloody War’

Asif said the fight against terrorism was not confined to any particular province or district, but extended across the country.

"We are indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our safety. We are caught in the middle of a very bloody war. Such attacks and bloodshed are not justified in our religion," he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Pakistani Defence Minister state about the current war?

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan is fighting a war for its political interests and power, not solely for the country.

What was the opposition leader's claim about the Pakistani army?

National Assembly opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai claimed that the Pakistani army was limited to only four districts.

What are the provincial representation figures in the Pakistani army?

According to 2023 census data, Punjab represents 51.1%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 16.28%, Sindh 20.52%, Balochistan 6.04%, and AJK/GB 2.54% of the army.

How did the Defence Minister describe the current conflict?

Khawaja Asif described the situation as being caught in the middle of a very bloody war against terrorism, which is not confined to any specific region.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Advertisement

