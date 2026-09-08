‘No Chance To Appeal’: Bangladesh Says Sheikh Hasina Will Face Death Penalty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh demands Sheikh Hasina's extradition for improved ties.

Hasina faces death penalty without appeal upon her return.

Government seeks immediate capture, rejecting Hasina's voluntary surrender.

India-Bangladesh ties show little sign of thawing, with Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman-led government setting the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a condition for improving bilateral relations.

Bangladesh's Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said India must send Hasina back to Bangladesh for ties between the two countries to improve. He also said the Bangladeshi government wants to “capture” Hasina and bring her back.

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Sheikh Hasina Will Not Get A Chance To Appeal

Ur Rahman said Hasina would not be given an opportunity to appeal in a Bangladeshi court and would face punishment as soon as she returns. He said Bangladesh could not wait for her to return voluntarily and instead wanted to bring her back through legal procedures.

After Hasina was removed from power on August 5, 2024, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity.

However, Hasina has announced that she will return to Bangladesh in December 2026 and surrender before the court. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus had banned the Awami League under anti-terrorism laws. The party was also barred from contesting the February 2026 general election.

‘Hasina Will Face Death Penalty On Return’

According to The Daily Star, Zahed Ur Rahman said Hasina no longer had the option to appeal and would receive the death penalty if she returned to Bangladesh. He said the government wanted to arrest her and that its extradition request was not merely an attempt to pressure India.

“We have raised this issue with the Indian government,” he said.

Ur Rahman said the Bangladesh government was serious about bringing Hasina back and that the demand was not simply aimed at putting pressure on India. He added that her extradition had also been included among the conditions for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India.

He also strongly objected to Hasina holding virtual press conferences from India and giving interviews to the media. He said Bangladesh had expected the Indian government not to allow her to speak to the media until her extradition.

Bangladesh wants to ‘capture’ Hasina

Ur Rahman said Hasina had fled Bangladesh and gone to India and that her legal status was unclear. He said India should, at the very least, stop Hasina from making public statements to help improve relations between the two countries.

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“She will face the death penalty as soon as she comes to Bangladesh. We want to capture her and bring her back,” he said.

The information adviser said people were angry at seeing Hasina speak to the media while they were dealing with violence and security threats in the country. He said India should understand the sentiments of the Bangladeshi people.