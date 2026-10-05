India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldNigeria Military Aircraft Crashes En Route To Lagos, All 32 Aboard Killed

Nigeria Military Aircraft Crashes En Route To Lagos, All 32 Aboard Killed

Rescue teams searched the crash site after the military aircraft went down in southern Nigeria. All 32 people on the plane are confirmed to have died.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A military aircraft crashed in southern Nigeria on Monday.
  • President Tinubu confirmed all 32 on board died.
  • Aircraft disappeared from radar during routine mission to Lagos.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

A military aircraft carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members crashed in southern Nigeria, authorities said on Monday.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu later said all 32 people on the plane had died in the crash.

The aircraft was on a routine mission to Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, when it crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo state, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said in a statement.

Wreckage located

Keyamo said the aircraft disappeared from radar at around 9 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT) and was later found to have crashed about halfway through its journey from Edo state to Lagos.

He said the wreckage had been located near a naval base.

The Nigerian Air Force identified the aircraft as an ATR-42 and said an immediate search and rescue operation had been launched.

A video circulating on social media showed a small crowd gathered near a river as rescuers searched the area by boat.

Locals told AP news agency about what they had heard and seen.

"The plane cleared some trees. We found some body parts, some clothes and shoes," one of the locals said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nigeria Aircraft Crash Bola Tinubu Ondo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Australia, New Zealand Probe Flydubai Co-Pilot’s Past Amid Hijack Investigation
Australia, New Zealand Probe Flydubai Co-Pilot’s Past Amid Hijack Investigation
World
Indian Citizens On Board Civilian Ship Hit By Russian Drones In Black Sea, Captain Killed: Zelenskyy
Indian Citizens On Board Civilian Ship Hit By Russian Drones In Black Sea: Zelenskyy
World
British Airways Flight To Chicago Turns Back To London After Sudden 28,000-Foot Descent
London-Chicago Flight Descends 28,000 Feet Over Ireland, Triggers Emergency Alert
World
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Snap Election For Nov 29
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Snap Election For Nov 29
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget