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HomeNewsWorldNigerian Church Attack: Army Rescues 31 Easter Worshippers After Hostage Crisis

Nigerian Church Attack: Army Rescues 31 Easter Worshippers After Hostage Crisis

The army ​said the attack had occurred ‌during Easter celebrations at a church in northwestern Kaduna state. Northwest Nigeria has struggled with violence for years.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Nigeria's army said Sunday it had rescued 31 worshippers taken hostage during an attack on a church in northwestern Kaduna state.

"Through a swift response, (troops) have successfully foiled a terrorist attack leading to the rescue of 31 civilians abducted during an Easter church service" in Ariko village, the military said in a statement.

It added that the troops engaged the attackers in a "firefight," forcing the "terrorists to abandon 31 hostages."

What else do we know about the church attack in Nigeria?

Local media reported that a Catholic and an evangelical church were attacked.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria for Kaduna state, ​Caleb Maaji, also said that assailants targeted two churches in Ariko village on ⁠Sunday.

​He added that ​seven people were killed and several others were abducted. The military, however, said five victims were found dead at the scene.

The attack in Ariko village, located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the capital, Abuja, took place despite the police chief ordering a "massive security deployment" including at places of worship during Easter.

Rising violence in Nigeria

For years, several states in northwest and central Nigeria, including Kaduna, have been terrorized by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, which carry out mass kidnappings for ransom and ⁠village ​raids.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has continued to see a rise in violence despite the army beefing up security in the region to combat the groups.

In January, for instance, gunmen attacked churches during mass in Kaduna and rounded up more than 170 worshippers.

The security situation has drawn the attention of US President Donald Trump, who has characterized the violence in Nigeria as a "genocide" of Christians.

Nigeria, home to over 250 ethnic groups, is roughly divided between Muslims in the north and Christians in the south, with significant mixing in central regions.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many worshippers were rescued from a church attack in Nigeria?

The Nigerian army rescued 31 worshippers who were taken hostage during an attack on a church in Ariko village, Kaduna state.

What happened during the church attack in Ariko village?

Assailants attacked two churches in Ariko village, resulting in the death of seven people and the abduction of several others before troops intervened.

What is the general security situation in northwest and central Nigeria?

Northwest and central Nigeria, including Kaduna, have been terrorized by criminal gangs known as bandits who conduct mass kidnappings and village raids.

Were there similar attacks on churches in Nigeria recently?

Yes, in January, gunmen attacked churches during mass in Kaduna and abducted over 170 worshippers.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nigeria Church Attack Kaduna Church Attack Nigerian Army Easter Church Attack Kaduna Violence
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