Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNigeria Airstrike Kills Over 100 At Market, Amnesty Calls For Probe

Nigeria Airstrike Kills Over 100 At Market, Amnesty Calls For Probe

Amnesty International is calling for an investigation, saying the strike was the latest deadly attack to kill civilians. The military denies that civilians were harmed.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 12 May 2026 11:54 PM (IST)

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

According to Amnesty International, at least 100 civilians have been killed in a Nigerian military airstrike on a crowded market in the country's northwest.

The rights group's Nigerian office said the attack hit Tumfa market in Zamfara State on Sunday and is calling for an immediate investigation.

"The authorities must investigate these deadly strikes, and put an end to reckless attacks on civilians," Amnesty said on social media.

The Red Cross also confirmed the strike.

A spokesman for Nigeria's military, Major General Michael Onoja, told the AFP news agency reports of civilian deaths in Zamfara were "not true."

In a separate statement to the Associated Press, the military said, there was "no verifiable evidence of civilian casualties as being suggested in the media has been established."

Rights Group Cites Repeated Civilian Deaths 

Dozens of injured people are being treated in nearby hospitals, and many of the dead are reported to be women and girls, according to community leaders in the area.

"Everybody, residents and bandits, goes to the market,"Garba Ibrahim Mashema said. "People are at the mercy of the bandits. There is nothing they can do."

A Red Cross official in the state, Ibrahim Bello Garba, told the Associated Press "multiple civilians" were killed.

Sunday's strike follows another deadly market airstrike last month in Jilli, in northeastern Nigeria, in which around 200 civilians were killed.

"In parts of the north facing conflicts, civilians have borne the brunt of suffering far too often," Amnesty said. "These horrific deaths must not be overlooked."

The strike comes as Nigeria is dealing with banditry and a jihadist insurgency in parts of the country, where profit-driven gangs raid villages, kidnap people and extort money in rural areas.

The groups are loosely organized and have both fought and cooperated with jihadist factions.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 12 May 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nigeria Amnesty Internaional Nigeria Airstrike
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nigeria Airstrike Kills Over 100 At Market, Amnesty Calls For Probe
Nigeria Airstrike Kills Over 100 At Market, Amnesty Calls For Probe
World
‘Bing, Bing, GONE!’ Trump Posts AI Images Showing Dramatic US Military Strikes On Iran
‘Bing, Bing, GONE!’ Trump Posts AI Images Showing Dramatic US Military Strikes On Iran
World
WHO Warns Hantavirus Fight ‘Not Over Yet’ After Cruise Ship Evacuation
WHO Warns Hantavirus Fight ‘Not Over Yet’ After Cruise Ship Evacuation
World
Taiwan, Iran War And Tariffs Set To Dominate Trump-Xi Talks In Beijing
Taiwan, Iran War And Tariffs Set To Dominate Trump-Xi Talks In Beijing
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout
NEET Leak: Nashik-Haryana Link Exposed, Students Slam NTA After Exam Cancellation
NEET 2026 Leak Shock: Nashik-to-Haryana Paper Trail Sparks Nationwide Student Outrage
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Students Express Anguish, Demand Fair Re-Exam After Paper Leak
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget