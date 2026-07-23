US Sets June 2027 Drug Trafficking Trial For Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maduro, wife's US drug trial begins June 2027.

Couple captured by US forces, accused of drug smuggling.

Defense challenges capture legality; Maduro faces life sentence.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

A US judge on Wednesday set a date for Venezuelan former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to go on trial in New York, where they will face charges of drug trafficking.

The two have been detained since early January, when US forces entered Venezuela and seized them from their Caracas home.

The unprecedented middle-of-the-night raid was hailed by US President Donald Trump as a "surgical law enforcement operation" in a criminal case, which had been brought against the couple six years ago.

Maduro has maintained his innocence, calling himself a prisoner of war and referring to his capture as a kidnapping.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein set June 1, 2027, as the trial date for Maduro and his wife, following a joint request from prosecutors and defense counsel.

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Hellerstein also scheduled an upcoming hearing for November 17 to discuss defense motions, including a challenge to the legality of how Maduro and Flores were captured and brought to the United States.

"The ‌parties all ​agree that this is a realistic schedule. We don't think it's going to slip, but obviously if anything comes up we will inform your honor," Maduro's lawyer Barry Pollack told the judge on Wednesday.

Maduro Faces Life In Prison

US prosecutors have accused Maduro of using the power of the Venezuelan state to protect and promote illegal drug smuggling. He has also been accused of forming alliances with cartels to bring tons of cocaine into the United States.

If found guilty, Maduro and Flores face potential life prison sentences.

The pair sat through the 15-minute hearing separately at a defense table, surrounded by their lawyers. They did not speak during the proceedings. But Maduro waved to an unknown person in the courtroom's gallery as he was led out of the courtroom by authorities.

Pollack said his team plans to challenge the indictment on sovereign immunity grounds, saying that if successful, Maduro won't have to continue litigating the case.

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Since Maduro was removed from power, Venezuela has been led by his former Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez reestablished bilateral relationships with the US, with Washington effectively taking over control of Venezuela's oil exports.

In turn, the US has eased sanctions on the country's oil industry, while foreign companies have expanded oil and gas projects.

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Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.