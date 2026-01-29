Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Best President Of All Time’: Nicki Minaj Holds Trump’s Hand, Declares Herself His No. 1 Fan

Nicki Minaj joined President Trump at a Treasury event, defended her support, and pledged up to $300,000 for the new “Trump Accounts” program.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Nicki Minaj, one of hip-hop’s most influential voices, made headlines in Washington on Wednesday after appearing alongside U.S. President Donald Trump at a Treasury Department event unveiling the new “Trump Accounts” program. The brief but high-profile moment underscored Minaj’s increasingly vocal political stance and added celebrity weight to a policy rollout aimed at children’s long-term financial security.

A Star Moment At A Policy Summit

At the Washington, D.C., gathering, Minaj joined Trump on stage, briefly clasped his hand, and addressed the audience with a declaration that quickly drew attention. She said she considered herself “probably his number one fan.” The appearance marked one of the most visible public alignments between the Trinidadian-born rapper and the president to date, as per a report on India Today.

The 43-year-old artist did not shy away from acknowledging the controversy surrounding her political views. Addressing criticism head-on, Minaj made it clear that opposition had only strengthened her resolve rather than weakened it.

Minaj Shrugs Off Backlash

Minaj told the audience that negative reactions to her support had failed to sway her. “The negativity doesn’t affect me—it actually pushes me to stand by him even more,” she said, as per reports. 

Her remarks drew applause from sections of the crowd and reinforced the message that celebrity support for Trump continues to come from unexpected quarters, even as it sparks debate online and within the music industry.

Inside ‘Trump Accounts’ Initiative

The event centered on the introduction of “Trump Accounts,” a pilot program designed to provide every eligible child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, with a $1,000 government-funded investment account. The accounts are Section 530A investment vehicles established under recently passed tax and spending legislation.

Parents will be able to enroll their children while filing taxes, which will trigger the initial $1,000 deposit. During the event, Minaj announced she would personally contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to support the initiative, adding a philanthropic dimension to her endorsement.

Political Heavyweights & Business Leaders Attend

After delivering her remarks, Minaj exited the stage while Trump continued with his address. The president later pointed to his support among Black voters and acknowledged several prominent figures in attendance, including Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and Ted Cruz, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, and Canadian-born entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary.

Trump described the program as a landmark step that he believes will stand out in U.S. economic history, framing it as an investment in the next generation. With celebrity backing and a national rollout ahead, the “Trump Accounts” initiative is poised to remain in the spotlight well beyond its launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Nicki Minaj respond to criticism about her political views?

Minaj stated that negativity does not affect her and actually pushes her to stand by Trump more. She accused critics of unfair attacks and smear campaigns.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Nicki Minaj TRUMP
