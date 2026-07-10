New Zealand Lights Up Auckland's Sky Tower In Tricolour For PM Modi's Historic Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Auckland's Sky Tower illuminated to welcome PM Modi's visit.

PM Modi's historic visit strengthens India-New Zealand relations.

Modi engages diaspora, fostering strong people-to-people bonds.

The iconic Sky Tower in Auckland was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour as a special gesture to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to New Zealand.

Standing 328 metres tall, the Sky Tower has dominated Auckland's skyline for more than 28 years. Offering panoramic 360-degree views across Tāmaki Makaurau, it remains one of the city's most recognisable landmarks and popular tourist attractions.

The illumination marked Modi's historic visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in around four decades.

MEA Calls It A Symbol Of Friendship

Sharing a photograph of the illuminated landmark on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolising the friendship between our two countries."

PM Modi Calls Visit 'Historic'

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and described the trip as a historic milestone.

In a post on X, he wrote, "This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland."

Warm Welcome From Indian Community

During his visit, Modi met members of the Indian community in New Zealand, who welcomed him with cultural performances representing different parts of India.

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He later wrote, "I compliment our diaspora for keeping India’s cultural heritage vibrant across generations and continents and for strengthening the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and New Zealand."

Focus On Bilateral Ties

While in Auckland, Modi will hold bilateral talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and review the full spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Prime Minister will also meet prominent business and sports personalities during the visit.

"Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, he will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora during the visit," the MEA said.

Visit Follows Free Trade Agreement

Modi's visit comes months after India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in April.

The agreement followed bilateral talks between Modi and Luxon during the New Zealand Prime Minister's official visit to India in March 2025.

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