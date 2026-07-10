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English NewsNewsWorldNew Zealand Lights Up Auckland's Sky Tower In Tricolour For PM Modi's Historic Visit

New Zealand Lights Up Auckland's Sky Tower In Tricolour For PM Modi's Historic Visit

During his visit, Modi met members of the Indian community in New Zealand, who welcomed him with cultural performances representing different parts of India.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Auckland's Sky Tower illuminated to welcome PM Modi's visit.
  • PM Modi's historic visit strengthens India-New Zealand relations.
  • Modi engages diaspora, fostering strong people-to-people bonds.

The iconic Sky Tower in Auckland was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour as a special gesture to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to New Zealand.

Standing 328 metres tall, the Sky Tower has dominated Auckland's skyline for more than 28 years. Offering panoramic 360-degree views across Tāmaki Makaurau, it remains one of the city's most recognisable landmarks and popular tourist attractions.

The illumination marked Modi's historic visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in around four decades.

MEA Calls It A Symbol Of Friendship

Sharing a photograph of the illuminated landmark on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolising the friendship between our two countries."

PM Modi Calls Visit 'Historic'

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and described the trip as a historic milestone.

In a post on X, he wrote, "This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland."

Warm Welcome From Indian Community

During his visit, Modi met members of the Indian community in New Zealand, who welcomed him with cultural performances representing different parts of India.

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He later wrote, "I compliment our diaspora for keeping India’s cultural heritage vibrant across generations and continents and for strengthening the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and New Zealand."

Focus On Bilateral Ties

While in Auckland, Modi will hold bilateral talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and review the full spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Prime Minister will also meet prominent business and sports personalities during the visit.

"Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, he will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora during the visit," the MEA said.

Visit Follows Free Trade Agreement

Modi's visit comes months after India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in April.

The agreement followed bilateral talks between Modi and Luxon during the New Zealand Prime Minister's official visit to India in March 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Modi Go Home': Anti-Immigration Protesters Attempt To Disrupt PM's Australia Visit

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Auckland's Sky Tower illuminated in the Indian tricolour?

The Sky Tower was illuminated to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to New Zealand. The Ministry of External Affairs stated it symbolised the friendship between India and New Zealand.

What is the significance of Prime Minister Modi's visit to New Zealand?

PM Modi described his trip as a historic milestone, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Luxon to discuss bilateral relations.

What discussions will take place during PM Modi's visit to New Zealand?

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. They will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries.

When was the Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand signed?

India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in April. This agreement followed bilateral talks between Modi and Luxon during Luxon's visit to India in March 2025.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Zealand PM Modi FTA PM Modi Auckland Welcome Prime Minister Luxon New Zealand FTA
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