3 Injured As Teen Opens Fire At New York's Times Square; Video Shows People Fleeing

A shooting in Times Square, New York City, injured three people, including a 65-year-old, a 19-year-old, and an 18-year-old. A teen male suspect has been taken into custody.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)

Three people were injured in a shooting incident at New York City’s Times Square, an iconic tourist spot, the New York Police Department said on Saturday.

A 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned over the shooting. However, no charges have been pressed yet, Associated Press reported.

The victims include a 65-year-old and a 19-year-old, who suffered gunshot wounds, and an 18-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to the neck. The teen reportedly opened fire after a "verbal dispute" with one of the victim "escalated," The Independent quoted a spokesperson for the New York Police Department as saying. 

Several people have been hospitalised, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

"All were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition. The perpetrator was engaged in a verbal dispute prior to the shooting with one of the victims. He has been taken into custody and a firearm was also recovered. He has not been charged yet,” a police spokesperson told The Independent.

The shooting took place at around 1:20 AM at the intersection of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

Videos surfaced on social media following the shooting, showing people running away from the scene, and a car pilled over to the side of the road outside the Hard Rock cafe. The video also shows police surrounding a vehicle and attending to the injured lying on the ground. One person on a stretcher can be seen being wheeled into an ambulance and cops warding people away from the spot.

The incident comes just days after New York's police commissioner said that the city has seen a remarkable drop in gun violence this year. Until July 2025, there were 412 shooting incidents and 489 shooting victims in New York, down 23 per cent so far since last year.

 

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
New York United STates Times Sqaure Times Square Shooting
