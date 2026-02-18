Pastor, Four Firefighters Among Five Critically Injured In New York Church Explosion

Five people were injured after a quiet rural community in upstate New York was rocked by a powerful explosion on Sunday morning after a suspected gas leak ignited inside a local church. Among the wounded was a firefighter who suffered critical injuries while responding to the emergency call.

The blast occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church, situated about 50 miles northeast of Syracuse. Emergency crews had been dispatched following reports of a strong gas odor inside the structure when the explosion tore through the property.

New York Chruch Explosion: Firefighter, 2 Others Critical

According to the New York State Police, all five injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two victims — including the responding firefighter — were listed in critical condition with severe injuries, as per a report on News18. The remaining three sustained wounds that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Images and videos shared online showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky as flames consumed parts of the building. Debris was scattered across the property, underscoring the intensity of the blast.

Massive fire/Explosion at Abundant Life Church in Boonville, New York. Multiple casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/TaGBn3pOhr — Sparkle (@Maggieusindian) February 17, 2026

Officials confirmed that first responders were already on-site investigating the reported leak when the blast occurred, intensifying the impact and chaos of the moment. The critically injured firefighter was among those closest to the building at the time of the explosion.

Pastor, Congregant Had Reported Suspected Leak

Eyewitnesses recounted smelling gas before the detonation. In a statement released after the incident, church representatives said the pastor and another congregant had contacted a propane supplier earlier in the day after suspecting a leak. Both individuals were injured in the explosion.

The church relied on propane cylinders for heating, and authorities believe the blast was likely linked to a gas buildup inside the building. Law enforcement officials stressed that there was no immediate indication of criminal activity connected to the incident.

‘Catastrophic’ Damage As Crews Secure Scene

Authorities described the destruction as “catastrophic,” with the force of the explosion leaving the church structure largely demolished and smoldering. Fire departments from neighboring towns converged on the site to extinguish flames and prevent further hazards.

Nearby State Route 12 was shut down in both directions to facilitate emergency operations and allow investigators to examine the scene safely.

Multiple agencies continued working at the site as officials assessed structural damage and sought to determine the precise cause of the explosion.