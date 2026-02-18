Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPastor, Four Firefighters Among Five Critically Injured In New York Church Explosion

Pastor, Four Firefighters Among Five Critically Injured In New York Church Explosion

A suspected gas leak triggered a massive explosion at a New York church, injuring five people, including a firefighter in critical condition.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 08:01 AM (IST)

Five people were injured after a quiet rural community in upstate New York was rocked by a powerful explosion on Sunday morning after a suspected gas leak ignited inside a local church. Among the wounded was a firefighter who suffered critical injuries while responding to the emergency call.

The blast occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church, situated about 50 miles northeast of Syracuse. Emergency crews had been dispatched following reports of a strong gas odor inside the structure when the explosion tore through the property.

New York Chruch Explosion: Firefighter, 2 Others Critical

According to the New York State Police, all five injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two victims — including the responding firefighter — were listed in critical condition with severe injuries, as per a report on News18. The remaining three sustained wounds that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Images and videos shared online showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky as flames consumed parts of the building. Debris was scattered across the property, underscoring the intensity of the blast.

Officials confirmed that first responders were already on-site investigating the reported leak when the blast occurred, intensifying the impact and chaos of the moment. The critically injured firefighter was among those closest to the building at the time of the explosion.

Pastor, Congregant Had Reported Suspected Leak

Eyewitnesses recounted smelling gas before the detonation. In a statement released after the incident, church representatives said the pastor and another congregant had contacted a propane supplier earlier in the day after suspecting a leak. Both individuals were injured in the explosion.

The church relied on propane cylinders for heating, and authorities believe the blast was likely linked to a gas buildup inside the building. Law enforcement officials stressed that there was no immediate indication of criminal activity connected to the incident.

‘Catastrophic’ Damage As Crews Secure Scene

Authorities described the destruction as “catastrophic,” with the force of the explosion leaving the church structure largely demolished and smoldering. Fire departments from neighboring towns converged on the site to extinguish flames and prevent further hazards.

Nearby State Route 12 was shut down in both directions to facilitate emergency operations and allow investigators to examine the scene safely.

Multiple agencies continued working at the site as officials assessed structural damage and sought to determine the precise cause of the explosion.

Related Video

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pastor, Four Firefighters Among Five Critically Injured In New York Church Explosion
Pastor, Four Firefighters Among Five Critically Injured In New York Church Explosion
World
YouTube Hit By Global Glitch, Hundreds Of Thousands Report Access Failures
YouTube Hit By Global Glitch, Hundreds Of Thousands Report Access Failures
World
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Shafiqur Rahman
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Shafiqur Rahman
World
Tarique Rahman Finalises 25-Member Cabinet, 24 State Ministers In Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman Finalises 25-Member Cabinet, 24 State Ministers In Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget