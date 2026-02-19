Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNew Taliban Rule: 15-Day Jail For Beating Wife, But On This Condition

New Taliban Rule: 15-Day Jail For Beating Wife, But On This Condition

The criminal code is reportedly called De Mahakumu Jazaai Osulnama and was distributed across courts in Afghanistan.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A country has now legally allowed men to beat their wives, seemingly being considered at par with being “slaves”. No, this is not a script of a dystopian television show showing the plight of women in a regressive society (read The Handmaid’s Tale), this is now the reality of the women in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.

According to a new 90-page criminal code signed by Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Afghan society would effectively be divided into upper and lower members, with their religious leaders, also called mullahs, placed above the law and shielded from any kind of criminal prosecution in the country and ‘slaves’, who would be at the mercy of the upper members, reported Independent.

As per the new criminal code, which was accessed by Independent, women of Afghanistan are set to bear the brunt of the new laws which seemingly equates their position in the society to that of ‘slaves’ and hence subject them to beatings by their husbands which would be backed by the law. The same fate would befall on “slaves” as well, who could be punished by their “slave masters”.

The criminal code is reportedly called De Mahakumu Jazaai Osulnama and was distributed across courts in Afghanistan.

Society Divided Into Four Categories

According to Rawadari, an Afghan-based human rights group, the new criminal procedure code was issued earlier this year on January 4, 2026, and it consists of three sections, 10 chapters, and 119 articles.

The code, through its Article 9, effectively divides the Afghan society into four categories which would decide how they will face law instead of the nature of the crime. The four categories are - “scholars” (ulama), “the elite” (ashraf), “the middle class”, and “the lower class”.

In case of a crime, it would be a person’s social standing that would decide how they would be treated before the law and not the crime or its seriousness instead. Emphasising on this, Rawadari said that if a crime is committed by a religious scholar, which sits at the top of this new food chain, would be merely let go after advice while someone from the elite class may face summons to a court along with advice. However, it would be this easy for those from the remaining two classes. For the “middle class”, if they commit the same crime, they may face imprisonment and for the people from the “lower class” it could be a step further and lead to corporal punishment along with jail time.

The code also seeks to render a section of the society as “slaves” as it uses the word multiple times, not just providing legitimacy to slavery but also effectively putting women in the same position as it mentions in paragraph 5 of Article 4 states that the execution of the “hadd” punishment can be carried out by the “Imam” and the execution of “tazir punishment” can be carried out by the “husband” and the “master” [badaar], according to the rights group.

Legal Relief For Women

In another major burden for women, the code attempts to provide them some relief but only if they prove the extent of the beating. A husband won’t face any punishment unless the beating was done with a stick and it led to severe injury such as “a wound or bodily bruising”. Additionally, the burden of proving the same also falls on the woman and even if she manages to do so, the husband would face imprisonment for a mere 15 days.

The woman, on the other hand, could face imprisonment of up to 3 months in case she goes to her father’s or relative’s place without her husband’s permission and does not return upon his request, according to the code’s Article 34. Apart from the woman, her relatives would also be considered to have committed a crime, leaving women with no choice but to stay with her husband and with no refuge in case of repeated domestic violence.

The new code does not shield children as well from certain types of physical violence, particularly by teachers, and only bars beatings which could lead to severe injuries such as “bone fracture”, “torn skin”, or “bodily bruising”, as per Article 30.

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new criminal code in Afghanistan?

The new 90-page criminal code, called De Mahakumu Jazaai Osulnama, divides Afghan society into four categories and dictates legal treatment based on social standing rather than the crime committed.

How does the new code categorize Afghan society?

The society is divided into four categories: 'scholars' (ulama), 'the elite' (ashraf), 'the middle class,' and 'the lower class.' This categorization determines how individuals are treated under the law.

What does the new code say about women's rights?

The code equates the position of women to 'slaves,' subjecting them to potential beatings by their husbands, which are legally sanctioned unless severe injury occurs. Women also face imprisonment if they do not comply with their husband's demands.

Are there any legal reliefs for women under the new code?

A husband faces punishment only if a beating with a stick causes severe injury, and the burden of proof is on the woman. Even then, the punishment is a mere 15 days imprisonment.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taliban New Taliban Rule 15 Day Jail For Beating Wife
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Remove 'Revenge Porn' Within 48 Hours Or Else...: Keir Starmer Gives Stern Warning To UK Tech Firms
Remove 'Revenge Porn' Within 48 Hours Or Else...: Keir Starmer Gives Stern Warning To UK Tech Firms
World
New Taliban Rule: 15-Day Jail For Beating Wife, But On This Condition
New Taliban Rule: 15-Day Jail For Beating Wife, But On This Condition
World
Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday For 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row
Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday For 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row
World
Karachi Gas Explosion During Ramadan Kills 16, Including Women And Children
Karachi Gas Explosion During Ramadan Kills 16, Including Women And Children
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget