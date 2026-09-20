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English NewsNewsWorldNetherlands Protest: 24 Arrested As Far-Right Rally Turns Violent In The Hague

Netherlands Protest: 24 Arrested As Far-Right Rally Turns Violent In The Hague

After violence broke out, Dutch riot police dispersed hundreds of far-right protesters in The Hague. Prime Minister Rob Jetten said that the demonstrators had chanted "abhorrent" far-right.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 11:26 PM (IST)

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

Dutch riot police on Saturday clashed with approximately 500 far-right protesters who chanted antisemitic slogans at a rally in The Hague city center.

The protesters threw fireworks and other projectiles at the police.

According to AFP reporters on the scene, police used baton charges and specialist dogs to break up the demonstration.

What do we know about the protest

The "We Are the People" rally was organized to protest government policies, particularly those related to immigration.

Protesters had planned to march through the city, but local authorities banned the march when violence broke out in the park where protesters were gathering. Authorities then ordered the demonstration to break up.

The police said that they arrested 24 people and used water cannons to disperse the rioters. They added that further investigations are underway.

How did the authorities react

On X, Prime Minister Rob Jetten said that the demonstrators had deliberately sought confrontation with the police and had chanted "abhorrent" far-right and antisemitic slogans.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister David van Weel called for an "extremely firm" response to the "disgusting scenes" that occurred at the protest.

Van Weel said demonstrators made Nazi salutes, chanted antisemitic slogans, attacked police, and threw fireworks at riot officers.

Saturday's unrest occurred one year after riots broke out during a right-wing demonstration.

During clashes between black-clad protesters and police, a police car was set on fire, and the headquarters of the centrist D66 party — whose leader, Rob Jetten, is now prime minister — was attacked.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Hague Dutch Pilot Rob Jetten
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