Meet Rob Jetten Who Makes History As Netherlands’ Youngest & First Openly Gay Prime Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A new political chapter opened in the Netherlands as Rob Jetten was sworn in as prime minister, becoming both the country’s youngest leader and its first openly gay head of government. At 38, Jetten secured a narrow electoral win that unseated the far-right Freedom Party. His centrist Democrats 66 (D66) forged a coalition with the centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). However, according to AFP, the alliance currently falls nine seats short of a parliamentary majority, underscoring the delicate balance Jetten will need to maintain.

Moments after taking office, Jetten took to X, describing the opportunity to serve as prime minister as “an enormous honour.”

Who Is Rob Jetten?

Born in Veghel in 1987 and raised in Uden, Jetten studied public administration at Radboud University. He began his professional career at ProRail, the state-owned railway infrastructure firm, before transitioning into politics, as per reports.

His ascent was swift. After serving as a municipal councillor in Nijmegen, he entered parliament in 2017 and, at just 31, became parliamentary leader of D66. Over the years, he built a profile as a pragmatic negotiator with a strong pro-European outlook, a focus on climate action, and an emphasis on democratic reform.

Jetten later served as Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Deputy Prime Minister, and briefly as acting Finance Minister before assuming the country’s top office in 2026.

Open about his personal life, Jetten frequently shares moments with his partner, Nicolas Keenan, who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

LGBTQ Community Hails Milestone

Jetten’s appointment has been widely celebrated within LGBTQIA circles. COC Netherlands described his premiership as a landmark moment, highlighting his visibility as an inspiration for young people in the rainbow community.

The Netherlands has long been regarded as a pioneer in LGBTQ rights, and Jetten’s leadership adds another historic first to that legacy.

Policy Priorities and Challenges Ahead

During the campaign, Jetten signaled a willingness to make difficult fiscal decisions. He pledged to trim certain social benefits, including unemployment support, to redirect resources toward strengthening defence and military capabilities.

With a coalition short of a majority and an evolving European security landscape, Jetten faces immediate tests of consensus-building and policy delivery. His leadership style — shaped by years of coalition politics and climate advocacy — will be central as he navigates economic pressures and political fragmentation at home.