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English NewsNewsWorldIran Warns Of 'Highly Dangerous Consequences' After Netanyahu's 'Secret' Visit To UAE

Iran Warns Of 'Highly Dangerous Consequences' After Netanyahu's 'Secret' Visit To UAE

Iran has warned of “highly dangerous consequences” after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unannounced visit to Abu Dhabi and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran warned of dangerous consequences after Netanyahu's UAE visit.
  • Iran urged vigilance, calling Israel a regional security threat.
  • Netanyahu's unannounced trip focused on bilateral and regional issues.

Iran has warned of “highly dangerous consequences” after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unannounced visit to Abu Dhabi and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Netanyahu’s presence in the UAE and urged countries across the region to remain vigilant over what it described as security risks linked to Israel.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministry accused Israel of posing a threat to regional security and called on governments not to allow their territories to be used for actions against neighbouring countries.

Iran Warns Regional States Over Israel Presence

Iran said regional security was a “collective and indivisible matter” and urged governments to refrain from providing what it called grounds for Israel’s “destructive presence” in the region.

The ministry also accused Israel of repeatedly threatening Iran and warned regional governments against allowing their territories to become a platform for actions that could destabilise other countries.

The comments came a day after the UAE officially confirmed that Netanyahu had visited Abu Dhabi and met Sheikh Mohammed. The Emirates News Agency, WAM, said the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop ties.

What Happened During Netanyahu’s UAE Visit?

Netanyahu made the unannounced trip to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, according to Israeli officials. The UAE did not initially confirm the visit, but WAM reported it on Monday after Israeli media reports about the meeting emerged. Reuters also reported that the trip was Netanyahu’s visit to the Gulf country on Sunday.

Netanyahu travelled on a private aircraft and spent several hours in Abu Dhabi before returning to Israel, according to reports. His office later said the visit focused on strengthening relations between Israel and the UAE and on regional challenges.

The meeting also took place amid controversy over reports that Sheikh Mohammed had warned Netanyahu before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that a major assault was being planned. Netanyahu has denied the allegation. AP reported that the Israeli prime minister was seeking a public denial from the UAE leader, while Netanyahu’s office disputed that this was the purpose of the visit.

The UAE and Israel established diplomatic relations under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, and their latest meeting comes against the backdrop of continuing regional tensions involving Iran, Israel and Gulf states.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran issue a warning after Netanyahu's visit to the UAE?

Iran warned of

Who did Benjamin Netanyahu meet during his visit to Abu Dhabi?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his unannounced visit to Abu Dhabi. They discussed strengthening bilateral relations.

What did Iran accuse Israel of regarding regional security?

Iran accused Israel of posing a threat to regional security and repeatedly threatening Iran. They urged governments not to allow their territories to be used for actions against neighboring countries.

When did Netanyahu's visit to Abu Dhabi take place?

Netanyahu made the unannounced trip to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, according to Israeli officials. The UAE officially confirmed the visit on Monday after media reports emerged.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Iran UAE Israel Iran Conflict
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