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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israel eliminated the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy in a recent strike, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two sides.

In a statement issued by his office, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were continuing to target key figures and infrastructure linked to what he described as the “Iranian terrorist regime.”

“We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:



"We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime.



Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/XZPXK4ivXt — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 26, 2026

He added that the IRGC Navy commander was killed in an overnight operation. “Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Strategic Importance Of Strait Of Hormuz

The official was believed to be a key figure linked to efforts to control and potentially block the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint.

The waterway remains central to the ongoing standoff, with Iran having previously threatened to block it in response to military action.

No Independent Confirmation Yet

The claim has not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged killing.

Tensions Continue to Escalate

If confirmed, the development would mark a major escalation involving the reported targeting of a senior Iranian military figure associated with maritime operations in the Gulf.

Netanyahu’s remarks indicate an intensifying focus on Iran’s military leadership, even as both sides continue to exchange strikes and warnings, raising concerns over a wider regional conflict and its potential impact on energy security.