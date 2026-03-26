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HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Says Israel Eliminated IRGC Navy Chief In Overnight Strike As Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Spike

Netanyahu Says Israel Eliminated IRGC Navy Chief In Overnight Strike As Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Spike

The claim has not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged killing.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israel eliminated the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy in a recent strike, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two sides.

In a statement issued by his office, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were continuing to target key figures and infrastructure linked to what he described as the “Iranian terrorist regime.”

“We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the IRGC Navy commander was killed in an overnight operation. “Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Strategic Importance Of Strait Of Hormuz

The official was believed to be a key figure linked to efforts to control and potentially block the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint.

The waterway remains central to the ongoing standoff, with Iran having previously threatened to block it in response to military action.

No Independent Confirmation Yet

The claim has not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged killing.

Tensions Continue to Escalate

If confirmed, the development would mark a major escalation involving the reported targeting of a senior Iranian military figure associated with maritime operations in the Gulf.

Netanyahu’s remarks indicate an intensifying focus on Iran’s military leadership, even as both sides continue to exchange strikes and warnings, raising concerns over a wider regional conflict and its potential impact on energy security.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Netanyahu claim Israel eliminated?

Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed Israel eliminated the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy in a recent overnight strike.

What was the alleged role of the eliminated IRGC Navy commander?

The commander was accused of having a lot of blood on his hands and leading the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

What is the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global oil chokepoint and central to the ongoing standoff between Israel and Iran.

Has Iran confirmed the alleged killing of the IRGC Navy commander?

There has been no immediate confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged killing. The claim has not been independently verified.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
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Benjamin Netanyahu Strait Of Hormuz Israel Eliminated IRGC Navy Chief Overnight Strike
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