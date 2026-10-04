Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian pilot Smit Machchhar fought cockpit attacker onboard Flydubai.

Co-pilot attacked Machchhar, causing aircraft's dangerous steep descent.

Machchhar, passengers, and crew successfully subdued the attacker.

Israeli PM invited Machchhar, Modi to Independence Day ceremony.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar to light a celebratory flame on Israel's next Independence Day, after speaking with the Flydubai captain about the September 30 "terrorist attack" inside the cockpit.

Netanyahu praised Machchhar's courage and composure after he was attacked by his Omani co-pilot aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu Calls Machchhar 'True Hero'

During their telephonic conversation on Saturday, Netanyahu invited Machchhar and Prime Minister Modi to take part in the Independence Day ceremony.

"I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world. I wish you a very speedy and complete recovery," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister later said he was "amazed" by the pilot's conduct during the attack.

"Frankly, I'm amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgement under impossible conditions," Netanyahu said.

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Captain Recalls Cockpit Attack

Machchhar told Netanyahu that the flight had been proceeding normally when the co-pilot, who wanted to pray, suddenly attacked him.

The aircraft went into a steep descent during the confrontation, dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

Machchhar said his vision became severely blurred after the initial blows as he tried to stop the attacker.

"I did try to stop him, but because of his initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing. And I was completely blurred out. And at that point, the next feeling that I had was that the aircraft was sharply going down," Captain Machchhar said.

Smit On His Attempt To Open Cockpit Door

Machchhar recalled trying to open the cockpit door but said the attacker shut it again. He subsequently found himself on the cockpit floor while hearing passengers screaming.

"I did try and manage to open the door once, but I think he shut it back closed. And at this point, I remember I was lying down on the cockpit floor. And I felt the aircraft and the whooshing sound and people screaming. And as I was telling the ambassador here, I had one last fight left in me. Call it personal or call it for people, but let's say I did it, that if I don't do it, I'm going to die," he said.

He then made another attempt to reach the door.

"And that's when I pushed against everything I gave, everything that I had, and just went for the door and opened the door. And thankfully, people were waiting to pounce back and took over the control," he said.

Flight crew members and passengers entered the cockpit and restrained the attacker, allowing the crew to regain control of the aircraft. Two non-duty aviators travelling on the flight also helped assume control for the emergency landing.

The aircraft later landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury.

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Netanyahu Praises Pilot, Passengers

Netanyahu said he had heard accounts from Israeli passengers about the incident and praised Machchhar and those who helped him during the confrontation.

"I heard, of course, from the Israeli passengers what transpired after that, and you're a great hero, and you were accompanied by heroes, and you saved the day. You saved so many souls. I think you saved something bigger. You saved the spirit of the world to realise that a brave pilot and brave passengers can overcome this evil, however threatening, however violent. It's something that is being justly hailed around the world. You're a hero of Israel. You're a hero of India. You're a hero of the entire world. And I can tell you that people here will welcome you with open arms," Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation with the Indian pilot from the flight from Dubai, Captain Smit Machchhar:

"You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day."… pic.twitter.com/e9nSJQ6TRj — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 3, 2026

He also conveyed his regards to Machchhar's wife and wished the pilot a speedy recovery.

Flydubai Attack On September 30

The security incident took place on September 30 aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, attempted to carry out a "terrorist attack" after stabbing Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit in an attempt to bring down the aircraft.

Despite suffering severe injuries, Machchhar resisted the attack and managed to unlatch the cockpit entry.

Captain Machchhar has since been hailed as a hero for his actions during the incident. Netanyahu's invitation to the Indian pilot and Prime Minister Modi to light a celebratory flame at Israel's next Independence Day adds further recognition to Machchhar's actions.