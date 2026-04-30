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HomeNewsWorldNepal Tragedy: 17 Killed After Jeep Plunges 700 Metres into Gorge in Rolpa

Nepal Tragedy: 17 Killed After Jeep Plunges 700 Metres into Gorge in Rolpa

At least 17 people died after a jeep skidded off a muddy road and plunged 700 metres into a gorge in Nepal’s Rolpa district. The victims were travelling for a festival.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 09:18 PM (IST)

KATHMANDU: At least 17 people were killed Thursday when a jeep skidded off a hilly road and plunged about 700 metres into a gorge in Nepal's Rolpa district, police said.

The accident occurred in the Jaljala area of Thawang rural municipality when the vehicle slipped on a muddy stretch amid rain and fell down the hillside, they said.

The private jeep was hired by locals travelling to attend the Baisakh Purnima festival on Friday at Jaljala, according to police inspector Sunil Thapa Nepali, information officer at the District Police Office, Rolpa.

Rescue operations are hampered by heavy rain in the area, police said, adding that the exact number of passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident is not yet known. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
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Nepal Rolpa District Thawang Rural Municipality Baisakh Purnima Festival
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